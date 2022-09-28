SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 1981, Jeff Howard was arrested for the murder of Duane McCormick.

Following several years of motions and appeals, a number of people have come forward to tell authorities that a man named Darrell “Pete” Farley told them that he, not Howard, committed the murder.

However, Farley died by suicide in the 1980s, and despite these statements from people including Farley’s own son, Howard remains in prison.

Howard has maintained his innocence for more than four decades. He met his now-wife, Judee, when she worked in the prison. Judee did not believe that he was innocent until she started looking into the details of his case.

You can view a timeline of events leading up to Howard’s sentence, as well as some of those that have occurred since, all based on information provided by Howard’s wife, below.

Watch the full KELOLAND Investigates story Wednesday at 10 p.m. CT.