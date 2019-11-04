Timeline for executions

FILE – This Oct. 9, 2012 file photo show the lethal injection chamber of the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. Attorney General Marty Jackley has asked South Dakota court officials to set a spring execution date for Rodney Berget, convicted and sentenced to death for the April 2011 killing of Sioux Falls prison guard Ronald Johnson. (AP Photo/Amber Hunt, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Charles Rhines is scheduled to be executed at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019. However, Rhines’ has three appeals before U.S. Supreme Court, which could impact the timeline.

Based on our previous coverage of executions, inmates are walked over from the holding cell to the execution table about a half hour before the scheduled execution, so 1 p.m.

After guards restrain him, staff will start an IV to begin the lethal injection. Witnesses will go into the viewing rooms by about 1:15 p.m.

Inmates are then given a chance to say final statements, if they have any, before the injection is finished. Past lethal injections have taken about 20 minutes.

After the coroner declares the inmate has died, the curtains to the witness rooms are closed and witness groups are escorted away from the area separately.

There is them a post-execution media briefing. The DOC Communication and Information Manager will outline the timeline of the execution; media witnesses are required to speak and other witnesses are given the opportunity to talk if they wish to do so.

The certificate of execution will be filed within 10 days.

The South Dakota Supreme Court has denied to stop the planned execution of Rhines. The state’s high court made the decision Monday morning. His legal team has appealed this decision to the U.S. Supreme Court. These cases could still delay the execution.

