Timeline: Badi’s disappearance, death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although Amir Hasan Beaudion, Jr., 19, has been charged for an attempted kidnapping on January 1 in Sioux Falls, he is also a suspect in the disappearance and death of Pasqalina Badi, 20, of Sioux Falls.

Badi’s body was found dead in a ditch on 275th Avenue in Lincoln County on January 6.

Here are some key incidents and timelines involved with Badi’s death and disappearance. These are taken from Minnehaha County records along with KELOLAND News coverage.

January 1, 2020

Beaudion is accused of attempting to kidnap a 36-year-old woman at 3:19 a.m. January 1, at the Hy-Vee at 3020 E. 10th St. The woman told police Beaudion followed her to her car and threatened her with a knife. The man pushed her inside and over into the passenger seat. When Beaudion tries driving away in the already running car, it stopped because the keys were not in the ignition. The suspect left the vehicle.

January 5, 2020

On January 5, Badi went to work at 4 a.m. at Walmart at 5521 E. Arrowhead Parkway. Badi left work early at about 4:54 a.m. that day.

Although Badi was not reported missing until January 6, the same day she was found, police are investigating a series of events that happened on January 5 and 6.

Police said a black man followed Badi to her vehicle at about 5 a.m. on January 5 in the Walmart parking lot. It appeared she did not know she was being followed. Badi gets in the front seat and the man gets in the front passenger seat and the vehicle heads west on East Arrowhead Parkway.

The next clue to Badi’s whereabouts after leaving Walmart come from her cell phone records.

Information gleaned from Badi’s cell phone records show her phone was stationary from about 5:14 a.m. to 6:14 a.m. on January 5. Software used to analyze the data put Badi’s cell phone near Interstate 229 and 10th Street. Police noted that Beaudion’s address on South Conklin Avenue was in this area.

Badi’s cell phone on January 5 appeared to be in the area where her body was found on January 6. From about 6:41 a.m. to 6:53 a.m. on January 5, the victim’s cell phone was stationary in the area of 275th Street.

After 6:53 a.m. on January 5, the phone was traced to an area near Interstate 29 and West 41st Street.

Surveillance cameras show Beaudion at the Walmart on East Arrowhead Parkway at about 7 a.m. He left in a 1993 Plymouth Colt Vista, which had been reported stolen on January 1.

About two hours later, at 9 a.m., Badi’s vehicle was burned in a fire. The Nissan Pathfinder was found behind Aldi’s at 5105 E. Arrowhead Parkway.

January 6, 2020

Badi was reported missing the morning of Jan. 6.

While comparing images from outside Walmart to the incident at HyVee, police realized it was the same man.

A Walmart employee identified the suspect from photos provided by police.

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Responded to a call of a deceased woman in a ditch on 275th Avenue, about 1/2 mile east of 472nd Avenue. The body was identified as victim Pasqalina Badi.

Monday evening, Sioux Falls Police asked for help finding Amir Hasan Beaudion Junior as a person of interest in the January 1 attempted kidnapping and Badi’s disappearance.

At about 10 p.m. on Jan. 6, Beaudion was arrested during a traffic stop near West 41st Street and Interstate 29. Beaudion was a passenger in the stopped vehicle.