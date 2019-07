In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)

Fifty years ago, Apollo 11 made global history. Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins went to the moon. History was also made in one of the most-watched TV moments in American history. CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite was on TV sets here in KELOLAND and across the country.

