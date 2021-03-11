Thursday girls State Tournament results – March 11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — March 11 marks the first day of the girls state tournaments for all three classes, with the first games tipping off at 12:00 (noon) in Huron, Watertown and Sioux Falls.

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS – FIRST ROUND

Game 1 #1 Sioux Falls Washington 12:00 start #9 Rapid City Central Sanford Pentagon Game 2 #4 O’Gorman 2:45 p.m. #5 Mitchell Sanford Pentagon Game 3 #2 Aberdeen Central 5:30 p.m. #7 Brandon Valley Sanford Pentagon Game 4 #3 Harrisburg 8:15 p.m. #6 Rapid City Stevens Sanford Pentagon

Following the first round of games, the winning teams will advance to the semi-finals on Friday night and the losing teams will move into the constellation part of the bracket.

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS – FRIDAY PAIRINGS

Losing team from game one 12:00 Start Losing team from game two Sanford Pentagon Losing team from game three 2:45 p.m. Losing team from game four Sanford Pentagon Winning team from game one 5:30 p.m. Winning team from game two Sanford Pentagon Winning team from game three 8:15 p.m. Winning team from game four Sanford Pentagon

The class ‘A’ girls state tournament is being played in Watertown.

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS – FIRST ROUND

Game 1 #1 St. Thomas More 12:00 start #8 McCook Central/Montrose Watertown Arena Game 2 #4 Aberdeen Roncalli 2:00 p.m. #5 Sioux Falls Christian Watertown Arena Game 3 #2 Winner 5:00 p.m. #7 Dakota Valley Watertown Arena Game 4 #3 Hamlin 7:00 p.m. #6 Belle Fourche Watertown Arena

Following the first round of games, the winning teams will advance to the semi-finals on Friday night and the losing teams will move into the constellation part of the bracket.

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS – FRIDAY PAIRINGS

Losing team from game one 12:00 Start Losing Team from game two Watertown Arena Losing team from game three 2:00 p.m. Losing team from game four Watertown Arena Winning team from game one 5:00 p.m. Winning team from game two Watertown Arena Winning team from game three 7:00 p.m. Winning team from game four Watertown Arena

The third and final state tournament that will begin on Thursday is the class ‘B’ girls state tournament which is being conducted in Huron.

CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS – FIRST ROUND

Game 1 #1 Castlewood 12:00 start #8 Waverly-South Shore Huron Arena Game 2 #4 Hanson 2:00 p.m. #5 Ethan Huron Arena Game 3 #2 White River 5:00 p.m. #7 Viborg-Hurley Huron Arena Game 4 #3 Corsica-Stickney 7:00 p.m. #6 Herreid/Selby Area Huron Arena

Following the first round of games, the winning teams will advance to the semi-finals on Friday night and the losing teams will move into the constellation part of the bracket.

Losing team from game one 12:00 Start Losing Team from game two Huron Arena Losing team from game three 2:00 p.m. Losing team from game four Huron Arena Winning team from game one 5:00 p.m. Winning team from game two Huron Arena Winning from game three 7:00 p.m. Winning team from game four Huron Arena

KELOLAND Sports will have coverage from all three tournaments and you can view highlights on KELOLAND News at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Make sure to follow @KELOSports, @KELOSweeter and @KELOBower on Twitter for in game coverage.