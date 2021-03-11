Thursday girls State Tournament results – March 11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — March 11 marks the first day of the girls state tournaments for all three classes, with the first games tipping off at 12:00 (noon) in Huron, Watertown and Sioux Falls.

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS – FIRST ROUND

Game 1#1 Sioux Falls Washington12:00 start#9 Rapid City CentralSanford Pentagon
Game 2#4 O’Gorman2:45 p.m.#5 MitchellSanford Pentagon
Game 3#2 Aberdeen Central5:30 p.m.#7 Brandon ValleySanford Pentagon
Game 4#3 Harrisburg8:15 p.m.#6 Rapid City StevensSanford Pentagon

Following the first round of games, the winning teams will advance to the semi-finals on Friday night and the losing teams will move into the constellation part of the bracket.

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS – FRIDAY PAIRINGS

Losing team from game one12:00 StartLosing team from game twoSanford Pentagon
Losing team from game three2:45 p.m.Losing team from game fourSanford Pentagon
Winning team from game one5:30 p.m.Winning team from game twoSanford Pentagon
Winning team from game three8:15 p.m.Winning team from game fourSanford Pentagon

The class ‘A’ girls state tournament is being played in Watertown.

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS – FIRST ROUND

Game 1#1 St. Thomas More12:00 start#8 McCook Central/MontroseWatertown Arena
Game 2#4 Aberdeen Roncalli2:00 p.m.#5 Sioux Falls ChristianWatertown Arena
Game 3#2 Winner5:00 p.m.#7 Dakota ValleyWatertown Arena
Game 4#3 Hamlin7:00 p.m.#6 Belle FourcheWatertown Arena

Following the first round of games, the winning teams will advance to the semi-finals on Friday night and the losing teams will move into the constellation part of the bracket.

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS – FRIDAY PAIRINGS

Losing team from game one12:00 StartLosing Team from game twoWatertown Arena
Losing team from game three2:00 p.m.Losing team from game fourWatertown Arena
Winning team from game one5:00 p.m.Winning team from game twoWatertown Arena
Winning team from game three7:00 p.m.Winning team from game fourWatertown Arena

The third and final state tournament that will begin on Thursday is the class ‘B’ girls state tournament which is being conducted in Huron.

CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS – FIRST ROUND

Game 1#1 Castlewood12:00 start#8 Waverly-South ShoreHuron Arena
Game 2#4 Hanson2:00 p.m.#5 EthanHuron Arena
Game 3#2 White River5:00 p.m.#7 Viborg-HurleyHuron Arena
Game 4#3 Corsica-Stickney7:00 p.m.#6 Herreid/Selby AreaHuron Arena

Following the first round of games, the winning teams will advance to the semi-finals on Friday night and the losing teams will move into the constellation part of the bracket.

Losing team from game one12:00 StartLosing Team from game twoHuron Arena
Losing team from game three2:00 p.m.Losing team from game fourHuron Arena
Winning team from game one5:00 p.m.Winning team from game twoHuron Arena
Winning from game three7:00 p.m.Winning team from game fourHuron Arena

KELOLAND Sports will have coverage from all three tournaments and you can view highlights on KELOLAND News at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

