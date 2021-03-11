Thursday girls State Tournament results – March 11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — March 11 marks the first day of the girls state tournaments for all three classes, with the first games tipping off at 12:00 (noon) in Huron, Watertown and Sioux Falls.
CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS – FIRST ROUND
|Game 1
|#1 Sioux Falls Washington
|12:00 start
|#9 Rapid City Central
|Sanford Pentagon
|Game 2
|#4 O’Gorman
|2:45 p.m.
|#5 Mitchell
|Sanford Pentagon
|Game 3
|#2 Aberdeen Central
|5:30 p.m.
|#7 Brandon Valley
|Sanford Pentagon
|Game 4
|#3 Harrisburg
|8:15 p.m.
|#6 Rapid City Stevens
|Sanford Pentagon
Following the first round of games, the winning teams will advance to the semi-finals on Friday night and the losing teams will move into the constellation part of the bracket.
CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS – FRIDAY PAIRINGS
|Losing team from game one
|12:00 Start
|Losing team from game two
|Sanford Pentagon
|Losing team from game three
|2:45 p.m.
|Losing team from game four
|Sanford Pentagon
|Winning team from game one
|5:30 p.m.
|Winning team from game two
|Sanford Pentagon
|Winning team from game three
|8:15 p.m.
|Winning team from game four
|Sanford Pentagon
The class ‘A’ girls state tournament is being played in Watertown.
CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS – FIRST ROUND
|Game 1
|#1 St. Thomas More
|12:00 start
|#8 McCook Central/Montrose
|Watertown Arena
|Game 2
|#4 Aberdeen Roncalli
|2:00 p.m.
|#5 Sioux Falls Christian
|Watertown Arena
|Game 3
|#2 Winner
|5:00 p.m.
|#7 Dakota Valley
|Watertown Arena
|Game 4
|#3 Hamlin
|7:00 p.m.
|#6 Belle Fourche
|Watertown Arena
Following the first round of games, the winning teams will advance to the semi-finals on Friday night and the losing teams will move into the constellation part of the bracket.
CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS – FRIDAY PAIRINGS
|Losing team from game one
|12:00 Start
|Losing Team from game two
|Watertown Arena
|Losing team from game three
|2:00 p.m.
|Losing team from game four
|Watertown Arena
|Winning team from game one
|5:00 p.m.
|Winning team from game two
|Watertown Arena
|Winning team from game three
|7:00 p.m.
|Winning team from game four
|Watertown Arena
The third and final state tournament that will begin on Thursday is the class ‘B’ girls state tournament which is being conducted in Huron.
CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS – FIRST ROUND
|Game 1
|#1 Castlewood
|12:00 start
|#8 Waverly-South Shore
|Huron Arena
|Game 2
|#4 Hanson
|2:00 p.m.
|#5 Ethan
|Huron Arena
|Game 3
|#2 White River
|5:00 p.m.
|#7 Viborg-Hurley
|Huron Arena
|Game 4
|#3 Corsica-Stickney
|7:00 p.m.
|#6 Herreid/Selby Area
|Huron Arena
Following the first round of games, the winning teams will advance to the semi-finals on Friday night and the losing teams will move into the constellation part of the bracket.
|Losing team from game one
|12:00 Start
|Losing Team from game two
|Huron Arena
|Losing team from game three
|2:00 p.m.
|Losing team from game four
|Huron Arena
|Winning team from game one
|5:00 p.m.
|Winning team from game two
|Huron Arena
|Winning from game three
|7:00 p.m.
|Winning team from game four
|Huron Arena
KELOLAND Sports will have coverage from all three tournaments and you can view highlights on KELOLAND News at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.
Make sure to follow @KELOSports, @KELOSweeter and @KELOBower on Twitter for in game coverage.