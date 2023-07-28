SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two days after Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) froze for around 20 seconds mid-sentence before reporters, his deputy, Republican Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-South Dakota) is staying mostly silent on his leader’s condition.

In the video of the event, Thune is standing behind and to the left of McConnell, removing his glasses as the minority leader began to speak. McConnell’s pause comes around 24 seconds into the video, and for the first several seconds, Thune appears to be unaware that anything is wrong, smiling and raising his eyebrows at someone off to his right.

As the silence carries on however, Thune seems to begin to realize there is an issue, raising his gaze to look at McConnell roughly 14 seconds into the pause. Shortly after this, Thune steps forward, appearing to place a hand on McConnell’s back before gripping his elbows with both hands and helping to steer him from the podium.

Thune kept a tight lipped expression throughout the entire encounter before stepping forward at the podium in McConnell’s place as other Senators and staff shepherded McConnell out of the room.

Since Wednesday, Thune has had little to say about the incident, telling reporters on Thursday that “[McConnell] says he’s fine and I take him at face value”, adding “You heard him respond to questions yesterday. He was very crisp in his answers.”

Thune is one of a handful of Republicans who are seen as potential successors to McConnell, but has said the job will remain McConnell’s as long as he wants it.

KELOLAND News reached out to Thune’s office on July 27, the day after the incident, enquiring about his experience and his handling of the situation. We did not receive a response.