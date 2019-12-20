Thune speaks about father on US Senate floor ahead of his 100th birthday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — Words about a Murdo, South Dakota man will forever be recorded in American history.

On Thursday, in the shadow of a Congressional clash, Sen. John Thune (R-SD) spoke for more than seven minutes on the U.S. Senate floor.

His speech wasn’t about the trial that will be coming soon to this chamber, but instead, Thune spoke about a much less divisive topic: his father Harold.

Harold Thune, a World War II pilot, turns 100 on Dec. 28 (the Senate is in recess on that date).

The junior Thune’s words will be recorded permanently in the Congressional Record.

Harold is also in the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame. Thune was one of the state’s greatest basketball players in the 1930s. He was a Murdo High School and University of Minnesota graduate.

