Three top seeds headline volleyball state championship Saturday

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — All three of the top seeds from each class in state volleyball have advanced to the state title games to be played Saturday night.

Class Match Class AA #1 O’Gorman vs. #3 Huron Class A #1 Sioux Falls Christian vs. #6 Dakota Valley Class B #1 Northwestern vs. #2 Warner 2020 State Championship Match-ups

Here is a breakdown of the three state tournaments:

Class AA

Courtesy: SDHSAA

O’Gorman earned an impressive 3-0 set sweep win over Sioux Falls Washington in the semifinal round, advancing O’Gorman two their second straight state title game.

In the other class AA semifinal, the Huron Tigers earned a three set sweep over Roosevelt, advancing to their first state title in 21 years.

The two teams met early in the season on September 8, where the Knights rolled past the Tigers, three sets to zero.

Class A

Courtesy: SDHSAA

Sioux Falls Christian and Dakota Valley each rolled to a straight sets sweep over their opponents in the semifinal round of the class A state volleyball tournament.

The two teams will cross paths for the second time this season as they met back on Sep. 24. The Chargers picked up the 3-1 match victory in Sioux Falls.

Defending Champion

The class A defending champion is Sioux Falls Christian and it’s looking to win their fourth straight Class A volleyball tournament. The Chargers have reached thirteen straight state tournaments in which they have won nine championships, including eight of the last ten championships.

Class B

Courtesy: SDHSAA

Northwestern reached their fifth straight state tournament with an impressive 3-0 match victory over #4 Colman-Egan.

In the final class B semifinal, Warner earned a four set victory over Chester Area as the Monarchs won the last three sets.

Warner and Northwestern met in the state championship in 2017 and 2018. More recently, the Wildcats earned a straight sets sweep victory over the Monarchs back on Sep. 10.

Defending Champion

Northwestern is the defending Class B champions and have reached the state tournament each of the past four seasons, claiming three state titles and one runner-up finish (2018).

You can watch highlights of Saturday night’s games on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10 p.m.

Stay up to date with in game updates Saturday by following Sean Bower, @KELOBower or Grant Sweeter, @KELOSweeter on Twitter.