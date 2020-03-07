Three South Dakota teams play on opening day of Summit League tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- As the calendar turns to March, the entire state of South Dakota prepares for the return of the Summit League tournament. Here is a look at the four games that will start this year’s Summit League tournament.

The tournament will start on the women’s side as the first game of the tournament will feature top seeded USD and eighth seeded Omaha. USD enters Saturday’s contest with an undefeated conference record. Two of their sixteen conference wins have come against Omaha as the Coyotes have outscored Omaha by 65 points in the contests.

The two players to watch in this game are USD’s Ciara Duffy and Taylor Frederick. Duffy is known as one of the top players in the Summit League, while Frederick has found success against Omaha. Frederick has scored a team high 31 points in the two games combined, including a 20 point performance at Omaha. The Coyotes and Mavericks will tip-off at noon.

The second game of the tournament features the second seed SDSU against seventh seeded North Dakota. SDSU won 13 of 16 games in conference play, including two wins over North Dakota. One of the Jackrabbits season high in points came against North Dakota on January 16 as SDSU scored 99 points.

The players to watch in this match-up are UND’s Julia Fleecs who has scored 28 points against the Jacks in their two previous meetings this season. Two players to watch for SDSU are Paiton Burckhard and Tagyn Larson. Burckhard has dominated the Hawks as she has scored 38 points against UND this year. Larson has also had success against UND and continues to be one of the top post players in the Summit League. The Jacks and Hawks tip-off at 2:30.

The first men’s game of the tournament will feature number one North Dakota State and number eight Denver. Much like the other top seeds, the Bison have swept their opponent as well as NDSU has outscored Denver by 23 points in their two meetings this season.

The player to watch for Denver is Jase Townsend who has scored an impressive 40 points in the previous two meetings between the two teams. The two players to watch for NDSU are Tyson Ward and Vinnie Shahid. Ward and Shahid are NDSU’s two leading scorers as they combine for nearly 35 points per game. The Bison and Pioneers will start the evening session with tip-off at 6:00.

The final game of day one will be the second game of men’s tournament as second seeded SDSU cross paths with the seven seed, Purdue Fort Wayne. SDSU has earned two narrow wins over the Mastodons this season, including a come from behind win on February 16 in Brookings.

The player to watch for Purdue Fort Wayne is redshirt junior, guard Brian Patrick. Patrick has scored 25 points against SDSU this season and is averaging 11 points and three rebounds per game this season. The two players to watch for SDSU are Matt Dentlinger and Noah Freidel. Dentlinger and Freidel have stepped up down the stretch in the absence of star forward Douglas Wilson. With Wilson’s status is question, Dentlinger and Freidel will be key for the Jacks. The Mastodons and Jacks tip-off at 8:30.

That’s a look at day one of the Summit League tournament. For more information on the tournament or to follow our live blog, head to the Summit League at KELOLAND.com.