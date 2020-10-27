Three Sioux Falls schools in Green Level 2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three elementary schools in the Sioux Falls School District are in Green Level Two.

The district has four levels ranging from a traditional schedule to modified learning and remote learning.

Out of 25 elementary schools, three are in level two and 22 are in level one. All six middle schools are in level one. The six high schools are also all in level one.

According to the district, staff takes into account many factors before deciding to move a classroom to 100% remote learning. They say there isn’t a ‘certain threshold’ that must be met before an alternate delivery model is introduced for classes.

“Decisions are made on case by case scenarios,” Sioux Falls School District Media Specialist Carly Uthe said in a text message.

Since the 2020/21 school year is different from the previous, administration has comprised a list of tasks to do at home and at school. They also listed changes you may see in the district because of the pandemic.

The webpage says research indicates there’s a greater risk for adults than for children for COVID-19, but public schools can only exist with highly-trained professionals leading education. The District also says they firmly believe there is no substitute for in-person learning.

The district also offers the option to learn online for students. They provide a handbook for families who think this is a better option for their children.