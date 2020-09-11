Three ranked teams featured Friday, on KELOLAND.com football livestreams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Football Friday is back, which means more high school football livestream coverage on KELOLAND.com.

This week’s action features three ranked teams, including a top five showdown in class 11 ‘AA’.

The first game to stream on KELOLAND.com will be #5 Sioux Falls Washington vs. Sioux Falls Lincoln, in a cross town rivalry game. Kick-off is set for 6:00 p.m.

The two teams split the season series last year, when Lincoln earned a regular season victory over the Warriors.

However, Washington got their revenge with a win in the quarterfinal round of the class 11’AAA’ playoffs.

The second livestream game on Friday, September 11, features a top five showdown from class 11 ‘AA’.

#1 Pierre will travel southeast to play #2 Yankton. Both teams enter week 3 with a perfect 2-0 record.

The Governors have won 18 straight contests, including two state titles, dating back to 2018.

Yankton will look to hand the Govs a loss for first time in 700 days (October 12, 2018).

