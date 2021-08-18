Three high school football games to stream on KELOLAND.com in August

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Football season is back in KELOLAND and with that comes livestream football action.

#2 CANISTOTA/FREEMAN VS. #1 PLATTE-GEDDES (9AA) – FRIDAY, AUGUST 20

The first KELOLAND.com Game of the Week features two state champions from 2020 as #2 Canistota/Freeman meets #1 Platte-Geddes.

A year ago, Canistota/Freeman won their third straight class 9A state title.

Canistota/Freeman won the 9A state title in 2020

This year, the Pride have been moved up to class 9AA and they will meet last year’s 9AA state champion, Platte-Geddes.

Friday’s game could be one of the best games of the season as two of the best teams in 9-Man football cross paths.

Coverage of Friday’s game will begin around 6:50 on KELOLAND.com. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

WASHINTON VS. #5 JEFFERSON (11AAA) – FRIDAY, AUGUST 27

The second game to stream in August will feature another great match-up as the Washington Warriors will meet Jefferson in the Cavs first ever game.

Jefferson Football

Jefferson is the state’s newest football team and they will get to showcase their fresh start in the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week.

Kick-off is set for 6:00 p.m. and coverage will begin around 5:50 from Howard Wood Field.

Howard Wood Field

DAKOTA BOWL – #3 ROOSEVELT VS. #4 O’GORMAN (11AAA) – SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

The final game to stream on KELOLAND.com will be from a third different location as O’Gorman hosts Roosevelt at McEneaney Field.

Roosevelt Football Practice

This game will be featured as this year’s Dakota Bowl.

O’Gorman will look to get back at Roosevelt following last year’s Dakota Bowl big win for the Rough Riders.

This year’s Dakota Bowl will begin at 7:30 with coverage on KELOLAND.com beginning at 7:20 p.m.

All three games will stream on the Game of the Week Page on KELOLAND.com and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter.

Several more games will stream on KELOLAND.com in September and October! Make sure to stay with KELOLAND Sports on-air and online for that schedule!