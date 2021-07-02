Three games to stream in July as KELOLAND.com Game of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the calendar turns to July, playoff baseball nears in South Dakota. At least three games will stream on KELOLAND.com in the month of July as the livestream Game of the Week.

FRIDAY, JULY 1 – YANKTON VS. RENNER – 1 p.m.

The first game in July will feature a class ‘A’ legion contest which will stream at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 2.

This class ‘A’ legion contest will be played with just two weeks remaining in the 2021 regular season, as the first round of playoffs will be played July 16-17.

Yankton has played a lot of teams tough throughout the season and Friday’s contest will see a similar result, which means we should be in for a great game on July 2.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7 – PIERRE VS. SIOUX FALLS WEST – 1 p.m.

The second game of the week in the month of July will feature two teams known for their talented baseball teams as Pierre makes the trip to Sioux Falls West on Wednesday, July 7.

This will be the first time that Pierre has been featured on the Game of the Week this year and they will have their hands full as they meet a talented Post 15 West team.

July seventh’s game will be yet another day time opportunity as Pierre and West will meet at 1 p.m.

TUESDAY, JULY 13 – SIOUX FALLS EAST VS. RENNER – 7:15 p.m.

The final regular season KELOLAND.com Game of the Week will feature a rematch of the Dakota Classic Championship and two of the top teams in class ‘A’ baseball as Sioux Falls East heads to Renner.

With the playoffs beginning on July 16, this may be one of the last class ‘A’ legion baseball contests in the regular season.

For Sioux Falls East, it will be their last league game of the season, though they play Lennox on July 14 in a non-league contest.

Renner will play their final game of the season on July 14 against Mitchell.

July 21-27 – To be Announced

The class ‘B’ legion postseason begins on July 21 and as the brackets are announced, more livestream games could appear.

The State Tournament for class ‘A’ legion baseball will begin on July 23 in Brandon and KELOLAND is looking to livestream several games from the state tournament.

*All games are subject to change due to various reasons.*

All of the games will stream on KELOLAND.com on the Game of the Week page.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.