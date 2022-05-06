SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — At the low end of the scale, an estimated 45,000 athletes have participated in the Howard Wood Dakota Relays over the past 15 years.

The estimate is from Mark Meile who ran the relays for 25 years from 1992 to 2018. He’s not in charge now but he is on the board.

Meile said on average an estimated 3,000 athletes have participate each year for the past 15 years. The number could be as high as 3,500, he said.

The relays start today (May 6) and end tomorrow (May 7) at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. This is the 97th relay.

The relays started in 1923, said Dean Mann a former relay director. The relays were not held every year, such as 2012 and 2020.

Mann, who turned 90 last month, participated in the relays as a grade-school student.

“I went on to run in high and I ran in college (Augustana),” Mann said.

Mann started coaching and teaching at Washington High School in Sioux Falls in 1957.

“I started working at the relays then,” Mann said. He started as clerk which is the person making sure each athlete is the right race at the right time and in the right lane.

It wasn’t long before he became meet director. The relays weren’t always called the Howard Wood Dakota Relays. Eventually, the name Howard Wood was added to honor the man who started the event, Mann said.

“Howard Wood wanted to attract as many athletes as possible so they could compete,” Mann said.

Until 2021, the relays drew high school and college athletes. Meile said the relay organization didn’t included colleges in 2021.

“This year it decided not to include colleges,” Meile said. “College participation has waned for the last few years.”

The relays seem to conflict with college track and field conference meets and graduations, Meile said.

While colleges won’t participate the relays were able to add more high school participants, he said.

The high school athletes have come mainly from Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. Competitors from Kansas and Colorado are more occasional participants.

A female athlete from Fort Collins High School does hold the shot put record in the girls competition. The athlete who is only listed by the last name Stevens in the records, threw the shot 48’9.75″ in 2003.

A Manhattan High School Kansas athlete with the last name of Hankins set the javelin record in 2019 with a throw of 220’2″.

The Kansas athlete traveled more than 325 miles to compete while the Colorado athlete traveled more than 550 miles to compete. There are others who have traveled several hundred miles to compete such as athletes from Bismarck, North Dakota.

Athletes from Bismarck set the boys 3,200 meter relay record of 7:46.08 in Class AA in 2010. The last names of Degree, Miller, Hintz and Barnes are listed in the records. A Bismarck boy with the last name of Allen set the triple jump record 48’1.75″ in 2018.

Bismarck is about 400 miles from Sioux Falls.

The relays also draw female and male athletes from across South Dakota, suburban schools in the Minnesota Twin Cities area and athletes from less than an hour away in Iowa and Minnesota.

Some teams may have several competitor such as top notch track athletes in one or two events while others will send the entire team of 50 or 60 athletes, Meile said.

Mann said athletes have shared they like to compete at the Howard Wood/Dakota Relays than the state track meet.

“They enjoy it,” Mann said.

“I think the reason they like to come is they get to participate against schools they don’t normally (compete) against,” Meile said.

“They really get to compete against good competition,” Mann said of another reason why athletes are attracted to the relays.

The venue is another attraction.

“The facility is top notch. It’s the best facility in the region,” Meile said.

There are usually 110 South Dakota schools represented at the relays. Most bring both teams. The highest number so far has been 154, Meile said.

Meile also praised the operation of the two-day meet. “We have great volunteers that make it run smoothly,” Meile said.

“We have excellent workers, people that are dedicated and we try to run it on time,” Mann said.

The relay takes roughly 250 to 300 volunteers. Volunteers are needed for many jobs including operating timers or running a field event.

Overall individual race and field event records in the boys division are held by athletes from Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Kansas. The same is true in the girls division except with the addition of Colorado.