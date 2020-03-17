Thousands of workers will navigate food service delivery during coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — State-government imposed restrictions on restaurants, bars and other food service businesses and suggestions from local city governments will impact at least 400,000 workers in three states, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The bulk of those 370,000 workers are in Minnesota and Iowa, states in which governors have imposed restrictions on food service businesses.

Locally, in Sioux Falls, several restaurants have already voluntarily changed their daily work by offering only take-out, delivery or drive through services.

South Dakota has 41,760 food preparation and serving workers. Iowa has 132,460 food preparation and serving workers. Minnesota has 242,170 food preparation and serving workers.

Governor Kristi Noem has not ordered food and similar businesses to close in South Dakota but Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds have imposed restrictions that started today.

Reynolds directed restaurants to offer only take out, delivery, or drive through service. Bars, movie theaters and other entertainment venues must be closed until March 31.

Walz banned dine-in at bars and restaurants until March 27. Walz also closed theaters and food courts and similar businesses until 5 p.m. on March 27.

In Sioux Falls, city officials have recommended that private businesses in the food and beverage industry be mindful of crowds and physical social distancing. Many restaurants have closed dine-in service but offer take out and/or delivery and many fast food restaurants are maintaining drive through service.

Some national retail chains have reduced hours or temporarily closed stores in response to coronavirus.

Macy’s in Sioux Falls has temporarily closed. Others, such as Dollar General, have changed store hours.

South Dakota has 15,970 retail sales workers, according to the BLS.

Macy’s has locations in Minnesota. Major retailers such as Abercrombie and Fitch and Nike Inc. have also closed stores across the country.

Minnesota has 87,430 retail sales workers. Iowa has 45,080 retail sales workers.