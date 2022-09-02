SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The area in the name “Sioux Falls Area Humane Society” is true.

Executive director Kori J. Baade said the society provides service to Sioux Falls but also has 21 outside contracts. Those contracts include Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties.

So, in counties or cities in eastern South Dakota, there is a good chance the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is receiving animals.

The society takes in about 8,000 animals a year but some years, the number has been as high as 10,000.

Baade described the contracts with cities and counties as regular annual contracts. The humane society also has special contract for emergencies.

“Let’s say there is a hoarding situation where somebody has way too many animals,” Baade said. “Or an abuse or neglect case of some sort.”

The society will respond and take those animals and care for them, Baade said.

Baade estimated that the society has had about 40,000 animals adopted out, returned to owners or sent to rescue groups.

“… when you look at that and the long term effect of how many animals just really come in our shelter and get re-adopted by families, it’s just amazing,” Baade said. “When I looked at the numbers, I surprised myself. It’s like, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of animals we have in our community.’ On the other side, it’s all good because people love them so much. We really appreciate the people that have the love for animals in our community.”

Still, 40,000 animals is a lot, Baade said, and the humane society knew it also had to respond to the need in another way.

“We get in so many animals every year and that’s why we wanted to do our spay and neuter program,” Baade said.

The society provides spay and neuter, initial vaccinations and a microchip for all pets who leave the facility, she said. The retail cost is about $300 for those services, Baade said.

A bag of dog chow ready for dogs at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

All those animals need food.

“Depending on the number of animals we are housing, we could use up to 10,000 pounds per month,” Baade said.

As of Sept. 1, the society was using 125 pounds of cat food a day and about 150 to 200 pounds of dog food each day.

The menu for dogs is Purina dog and puppy chow. For cats and kittens, it’s Purina healthy kitten formula and Purina cat chow, according to the humane society.

More than cats and dogs need the humane society.

Baade said the society handles domestic animals but there have been unusual circumstances.

“If we get chickens or any livestock for temporary intake, that is minimal,” Baade said. “…we have had pigs fall out of trucks, cows get out of fences, horses and even an emu in my time here.”

The KELOLAND Media Group collected pet food and supplies outside of the station in downtown Sioux Falls from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Donations can also be dropped off at any Lewis Drug in Sioux Falls from Saturday through Labor Day.

More than 8,800 pounds of food was collected last year during the pet food drive.