SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are at least 287,500 registered vehicles in the Sioux Falls four-county metro area and it may feel like all of them are on the road at the same time in Sioux Falls.

But, that’s impossible, of course, as the four-county area has roughly 218,000 licensed drivers.

The number of vehicles and drivers in a four-county area is a consideration in viewing traffic because people in Minnehaha, Lincoln, Turner and McCook counties may live outside Sioux Falls but commute for work or travel to the city for things such as medical care or shopping. The four county area is also considered the Sioux Falls Metropolitan Statistical Area.

The 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) for Sioux Falls acknowledges the region and traffic in many ways including these considerations as two of four guiding principles: Enhancing connections to allow for convenient travel between destinations in the Sioux Falls area and ensuring safety for all travelers throughout the region.

But the 2045 LRTP specifically names cities such as Harrisburg and Crooks and not McCook or Turner counties, yet those two counties are considered part of the Sioux Falls Metro Area.

The population of Sioux Falls has doubled in roughly 30 years from 100,814 in 1990, according to the Census Bureau to the city’s estimate for 2022 of 202,000. The 2019 estimated population of the Sioux Falls Metro Area was 268,833.

So, naturally, drivers will be sharing the road with other drivers.

But who are drivers sharing the road with?

Speeding citations reached 5,096 in 2016, according to a Sioux Falls Police annual report. That number was 9,032 in 2020. Either drivers are going faster or more drivers are breaking the speed limit.

Some drivers shouldn’t be on the road at all. The city issued 2,133 driver’s license violations in 2020. Police issued 3,739 in 2017. Violations include no driver’s license, suspended or revoked licenses.

Where are drivers going?

As retail and service centers have shifted in the city, so have traffic counts. For example, Western Avenue Minnesota Avenue, 41st Street, and even 12th and 10th Streets were central to the city’s retail, service and restaurant life for many years. But, population growth has caused pockets of expansion farther from the central or other older parts of the city.

The city’s traffic department compiles average daily traffic counts (ADT) for streets in Sioux Falls.

Western Avenue, one of the city’s oldest main arteries had an average daily traffic count (ADT) of 10,000 between 10th Street and 12th Street in 1991. The count was 6,108 in 2021.

Take a look at Western Avenue from Bitterroot to 85th Street in the southern part of Sioux Falls. The ADT was 820 in 2006, 1,300 in 2007 and 7,519 in 2021.

An older section of another iconic north and south road in the city is Minnesota Avenue from 18th Street to 22nd Street. The ADT in 1991 was 36,100. It dropped to 27,000 in 2000, 26,800 in 2010 and 23,128 in 2021.

The ADT is growing in a southern section of Minnesota Avenue. Between 81st Street and 85th Street, the ADT was 6,800, in 2006 which is the first year of ADT from the city. It grew to 14,500 in 2020 and was at 8,529 in 2021.

The city’s 26th Street is main east and west route. Like other streets in the city, its connections have expanded.

Between Cliff Avenue and Van Eps Avenue on 26th Street, the traffic count was 12,800 in 1992. It was 13,742 in 2021.

In a newer section of growth in eastern Sioux Falls, between Veterans Parkway and Six Mile Road, the ADTs mirror the growth. The ADT on 26th Street in that section was 5,200 om 2006, the first year of the count. It grew by about a 1,000 to 6,100 2010. By 2021 the ADT was 11,481.

More trucks and such

Passenger vehicles are sharing the road with more trucks, vans and SUVs, according to vehicle registrations in the four-county area.

There was 44,480 registered trucks, vans and SUVs in Lincoln County in 2020, according to the South Dakota Department of Revenue. There were 22,490 registered passenger vehicles. In 2016, the county had 21,936 registered passenger vehicles and 27,675 trucks, vans and SUVs.

The 2020 registration numbers are the most recent available on the DOR website.

The number of registered trucks, vans and SUVs in Minnehaha grew by about 35,000 from 2016 to 2020. The county had 85,047 in 2016 and 129,535 in 2020.

Turner County and McCook County also had a similar trend.

Congestion a concern

Drivers are noticing the increased traffic.

A 2019 Sioux Falls Metro Area LRTP Market Research Study said 90% of the respondents said congestion on east and west roads in Sioux Falls was a concern. Seventy-nine percent said congestion on north and south roads was a concern.

Other top concerns were congestion on interstates around Sioux Falls, lack of major roads to new developments and congestion on roads connecting Sioux Falls and rural areas.

Reducing congestion or extending roads, for example, all cost money.

The city identified about $1 billion in capital road needs for 2025 to 2045 in the 2045 LRTP.

Here’s an example: A $4.3 million project on Southeastern Avenue from 49th Street to 57th Street for the time band of 2026 to 2030.

Projects could change as needs may change.