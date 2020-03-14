This is the U.S.’s 5th pandemic in 102 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About 10 years ago, the World Health Organization declared a pandemic for the H1N1 flu. It was the fourth time in about 100 years a pandemic had been declared until March 11 when WHO declared a fifth pandemic for COVID-19 or the coronavirus.

The Center for Disease Control defines a pandemic as when a new, or novel, influenza A viruses emerge, which are able to infect people easily and spread from person to person in an efficient and sustained way.

As of Friday, the state of South Dakota has one death as part of nine positive Coronavirus cases.

Prior to 2009-2010, WHO declared a pandemic for the 1968 pandemic caused by an influenza A (H3N2) virus. Another was declared for the 1957-1958 H2N2 virus.

The most severe pandemic happened in 1918. The 1918 influenza pandemic was caused by an H1N1 virus and was the most severe pandemic in history, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC).

While coronavirus may have the pandemic declaration in common with the other three pandemic instances, there are also differences.

So far, there is no vaccination for the coronavirus. There wasn’t a vaccine in 1918. Vaccinations have been developed for other influenza strains, including for H1N1 in 2009-2010. During that year, the vaccination was developed at least several weeks after the flu spread.

The CDC says it’s still learning how the disease spreads, the severity of illness it causes and to what extent it may spread in the United States. Mortality for COVID-19 appears higher than for influenza, especially seasonal influenza, according to the WHO. The reproductive number, which is the number of secondary infections generated from one infected individual, is higher for coronavirus than for the flu, according to the WHO. Also, the WHO says that the understanding is that with coronavirus, older people and people with underlying health conditions increase the risk for severe infection.

Also, conditions for each pandemic varied according to the year.

Health care was very different in 1918 compared to 1957, 1968, 2009 and today. There were no antibiotics to treat secondary illnesses, no antiviral medicines and medical equipment such as ventilators. Sanitary conditions were also very different in 1918, particularly for soldiers in the war.

The number of deaths was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide with about 675,000 deaths in the U.S. The flu accounted for 28% of the total number of deaths (6,728) in South Dakota in 1918, according to an article by Matthew T. Reitzel of South Dakota State Historical Society If the secondary illness of pneumonia is included in the flu-related deaths, the number climbs to 2,391 or 36% of total deaths in South Dakota for 1918, Reitzel said in his article.

This map shows the deaths from the 1918 flu pandemic, also known as the Spanish Flu. The map is from the South Dakota Historical Society.

A second pandemic hit the world in 1957. The estimated number of deaths was 1.1 million worldwide and 116,000 deaths in the U.S. This was an H2N2 flu. Reports from the CDC provide a snapshot of the flu conditions in South Dakota. A Nov. 13, 1957, CDC Influenza Surveillance Report for the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare said there were 14 counties that reported cases of flu in South Dakota from June through Nov. 12, 1957. The same report said South Dakota had a large increase in flu during the week of Nov. 5-12.

The 1968 pandemic caused an estimated 1 million deaths worldwide and about 100,000 in the U.S. It was first noted in the U.S. in September 1968. It’s more commonly known as the Hong Kong flu. The pandemic was caused by H3N2. A CDC report gives a snapshot of the South Dakota situation. Peak activity in South Dakota was from Jan. 4- 11, 1969, according to a 1968-1969 CDC Influenza report.

Twenty-four people died in South Dakota of the H1N1 flu from Aug. 30, 2009, through Oct. 2, 2010, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. A total of 430 people were hospitalized. There were 2,302 cases in the state.