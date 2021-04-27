This full moon was super; another on the way in May

Paul Schiller took this photo of the supermoon, or Pink Moon, and the Arc of Dreams in Sioux Falls on April 26.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first supermoon of the season is here. But look up soon or miss it.

This is also called the Pink Moon. NASA says the Pink Moon should appear full through Wednesday morning.

It’s not really pink but because the moon is closer to the earth than at other times of the year, it appears brighter and bigger, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. It’s also called a supermoon.

The April Pink Moon gets its name from the herb moss pink, according to NASA. That is one of the earliest spring flowers on the eastern side of the U.S.

Paul Schiller was able to capture the supermoon in a scene with the Arc of Dreams in Sioux Falls Monday night.

The supermoon of April, called the Pink Moon. Paul Schiller took this photo on April 26 at the Arc of Dreams in Sioux Falls.

The moon travels around the earth once every 27 days. A supermoon happens when the moon is in its closest approach to earth, according to NASA.

This week’s supermoon was 222,211.7 miles from earth, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

The moon is not only nice to look at, it has cultural and spiritual significance for three groups.

NASA said the Pink Moon is known as the Paschal Moon in Eastern Christianity because it is the full moon before Easter. Eastern Christianity follows the Julien Calendar and will celebrate Easter on May 2.

For Hindus, this is Hanuman Jayanti, the celebration of the birth of Lord Hanuman, celebrated in most areas on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, according to NASA.

For Buddhists, especially those in Sri Lanka, the April moon corresponds with Bak Poya, according to NASA. This is when the Buddha visited Sri Lanka and settled a dispute between chiefs which prevented a war.

If by chance, this Pink Moon is missed, there will be another supermoon soon.

According to space.com, the next supermoon will be May 26. The Flower Moon will be 222,116.6 miles from earth on that day, the Farmers Almanac said.