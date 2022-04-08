SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Education on beer, wine and spirits is on the rise in South Dakota.

Last week, the South Dakota Board of Regents approved a new program request for South Dakota State University to offer a minor in production and service of wine, beer and spirits. The new program will officially start in the 2022-23 academic year and provides students “the specific skills needed to safely produce, market, and serve fermented and distilled beverages.”

“In our courses, we’re teaching them the basics of it. What’s behind it, the chemistry behind it.” Dr. Kendra Kattelmann told KELOLAND News. She’s the director of SDSU’s School of Health and Consumer Sciences, which will oversee the new minor which includes some courses only students 21 years or older will be able to enroll in.

Kattelmann noted Jerry Lohr, founder of J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, has been instrumental in supporting programs at SDSU. The local brewery industry indicated it needed better training opportunities for future workforce, Kattelman said.

One of those local brewers is Seth Koch, who started Wooden Legs Brewing Co. in Brookings in 2013. Koch said he’s been collaborating with the university for many years with food safety and hospitality through current SDSU programs.

Koch said SDSU’s new program will have support from the South Dakota Craft Brewers Guild. He added he’s had to refer possible employees to other educational institutions outside of South Dakota to learn more about becoming a brewmaster.

“The brewing industry really complements a lot of our other industries in the state,” Koch said. “South Dakota does agriculture. South Dakota does hospitality. South Dakota does entrepreneurism. All three of those aspects really blend together.”

Koch learned at the Siebel Institute of Technology, a vocational school in Chicago. He focused on brewing education and brewing services.

“The immediate benefit for everybody is an alumni network and the ability for our brewing industry to have access to students, access to employees, that have a beginning knowledge of the brewing process,” Koch said. “We hope this is something that can be embraced by the entire state.”

Kattelmann added Koch has already been working with some of SDSU’s labs and the school has already been teaching similar courses within its hospitality program and in the horticulture department. SDSU is not requesting any new state resources to offer the 18-19 credit hour minor. Two classes – introduction to wine, beer, spirits and lab as well as production of wine, beer, spirits and lab – will require students to be 21 years or older to enroll.

State law also had to change and lawmakers passed House Bill 1081 in 2020 to allow the university to produce up to two hundred gallons of distilled spirits, two hundred gallons of malt beverage and two hundred gallons of wine each year for purposes of research.

“So you can come to Brookings, grab a major and then you could grab a certificate or grab a minor in the science of brewing,” Koch said. “We’re excited for it. Excited to see where it goes. Hopefully, this is the first step in a long journey of brewing programs.”

Growing industry

In its request to the BOR, SDSU’s market analysis on the said total alcoholic beverage sales in the United States counted for $252 billion in 2019, according to Beverage Information Group. In South Dakota, the study said the state had only five craft breweries in 2011, but the number is now approaching 40.

“It really has exploded,” Koch said.

South Dakota’s first winery opened in 1996 and now there’s 20 local wineries in the state.

“It’s a growing industry and how the chemistry behind producing this is really important,” Kattelmann said. “If you’re not careful about the things that you do along the way, I’ve learned how easy it is to have a product that doesn’t meet tasting standards.”

Kattelmann said Schade Vineyard and Winery in Volga also has been helpful in getting the wine production process going for the program.

SDSU is estimating 25% of its senior level students currently majoring in hospitality, tourism, event management and nutrition and dietetics would acquire the minor, while students from food science, horticulture, micro biology, business economics and entrepreneurial studies would possibly take the courses as well. SDSU hopes the program size will be around 25 students by the fourth year.

Koch is hoping by offering the minor more spinoff programs in the future could possibly develop. He noted how SDSU is renowned for its food science especially with cheese and dairy products.

“This certainly isn’t the end of the brewing journey for many people, but it certainly serves as a good launching point for people getting started in the industry,” Koch said.