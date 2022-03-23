SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the span of 10 games, the Black Hills State men’s basketball team has smashed Division II barriers.

The Yellow Jackets, seeded eighth in the NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight, have claimed their first conference championship, their first NCAA Tournament win, their first Final Four appearance and now stand two wins away from their first National Championship.

“We’ve played our best basketball,” BHSU head coach Ryan Thompson told KELOLAND News Wednesday afternoon from Evansville, Indiana. “You’re always hoping to play your best basketball at the end of the season and in March.”

BHSU (26-7) will face its toughest test yet in the National Semifinal on Thursday when the Yellow Jackets tip-off against two-time defending champions Northwest Missouri State at 3 p.m. CDT/ 2 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

“There’s a buzz going around Spearfish,” Thompson said. “It started with our home games down the stretch, we had great attendance and great support.”

The school announced its move to Division II athletics in 2010 and has played in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference since 2012. On March 5, the Yellow Jackets outlasted Regis (CO) 69-66 to win its first RMAC Championship.

“It’s a lot of toughness,” Joel Scott, a 6-foot-7 junior, said. “We’ve figured some things out on the defensive end and it’s led to a lot of things – winning – in particular.”

Scott has been a key cog for the Yellow Jackets, earning multiple accolades including National Association of Basketball Coaches All-American honors. The has 21 double-doubles this year

On March 12, BHSU won its first NCAA Tournament game and beat Colorado Mesa University 72-62 in the Sweet Sixteen to advance to the NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight.

“I think we’re extremely confident, not in ourselves but in the team and our coaching staff,” Sava Dukic, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, said. “Confident in all the work we’ve put in this year and I think we can see that now.”

Ten days after playing in their first NCAA Tournament game, BHSU knocked off the No. 1 seed and previously undefeated Nova Southeastern 77-67 to book a spot in the Final Four.

“It’s been crazy,” Scott said. “There’s been a lot of people supporting and a lot of text messages.”

Thompson said his team has been a strong offensive team all season, but he’s seen his team really improve on defense with toughness.

“I think that’s been really key,” Thompson said. “It’s an exciting time.”

Thompson said Northwest Missouri State likes to slow the tempo of the game down. He noted the Bearcats are led by Trevor Hudgins, who averages 23.1 points and 4.2 assists per game while knocking down 386 3-pointers in 37 games this year.

“They really try to turn it into a half-court game,” Thompson said. “We’ll try to get out and run a little bit and share the ball.”

For any new fans that tune in to watch BHSU reach the national championship, Thompson described his team’s style on the court.

“We’re a team that shares the ball very well offensively,” Thompson said. “We have a group that embraces ball movement and plays together.”