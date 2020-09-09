THEN AND NOW: One year after three tornadoes hit Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You wouldn’t guess that almost one year ago, three tornadoes devastated Sioux Falls.

Paths of three tornadoes that hit Sioux Falls on Sept. 10, 2019

From the photos submitted to KELOLAND’S online gallery and the images captured by our KELOLAND News crews throughout the city, we looked at some common areas to compare then and now.

One area hit hard was along West 41st St. near Burger King and Plaza 41.

One store hit hard on West 41st St. was Advance Auto Parts. You wouldn’t be able to tell today that the business had one wall torn off a year ago.

Nearby, PetSmart, an apartment complex, Fireplace Professionals and an accountants’ office also saw devastation from one of the tornadoes.

Avera Behavioral Health also took a tremendous blow from one of three tornadoes to hit Sioux Falls. Some of its surveillance cameras captured when the tornado hit. Now, the Avera Behavioral Health building seems to be completely repaired from the outside one year later.

There was damage throughout the Sioux Falls area from both the tornadoes and the strong winds, including some damage downtown.

Things may seem back to normal, but work is still being done one year after the tornadoes hit Sioux Falls. However, through this devastating event, the community came together to rebuild what you see today.