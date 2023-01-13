SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Florida could wait because her team was playing in the FCS national championship on Jan. 8.

Friends asked retired South Dakota State University president Peggy Gordon Miller when she would be arriving in Florida for the winter. “As soon as my team wins the national championship,” was Gordon Miller’s reply.

Gordon Miller uses “my team” like many Jackrabbit fans of the FCS National Championship football team will do these days but, in lots of ways, it is Gordon Miller’s team.

Because if Gordon Miller hadn’t seen the potential for SDSU to become a Division I school around 20 years ago, there likely wouldn’t be a D-I national championship.

“Peggy Miller was the right person at the right time for SDSU,” said Dana Dykhouse, a long-time supporter of SDSU. He’s also the man for whom Dana Dykhouse Stadium is named.

Twenty years ago in August of 2003, SDSU formally announced it was pursuing Division I status. Rival and partner North Dakota State University would also pursue Division I status.

Gordon Miller was a driver of the pursuit of Division I and Dykhouse was among a core group of supporters.

“She had a vision of what it could be. She talked to a lot of people. She rallied the troops,” said Andi Fouberg, the president and chief executive officer of the SDSU Alumni Association.

Retired SDSU president Peggy Gordon Miller, far right, talks with Jackrabbit fans in the fall of 2019.

Gordon Miller became president of SDSU in 1998 and served until the end of 2006. It didn’t take her long to realize the university had the ability to transition to Division I. The academic strength was there and so was the strength in the athletic department, she said.

“It’s such a credit to the institution. I can’t take credit for that,” Gordon Miller said. “It’s the culture they built.”

“All of the pieces were there to be at the Division I level,” Fouberg said. “She looked around and saw the opportunity available to become more.”

Some people didn’t like Gordon Miller’s idea to pursue Division I status.

“At the basic level, South Dakotans are very protective of their own, which is an admirable quality,” Gordon Miller said. “Some had no acquaintance with Division I and sincerely worried the students wouldn’t succeed.”

And there’s the woman factor.

“Always the woman, if women want to do anything in athletics…,” there’s resistance, Gordon Miller said.

A reporter once asked her what position she played in football. Gordon Miller quipped “middle linebacker.”

“She’s not very tall in stature and maybe people underestimated her,” Fouberg said. “You underestimate Peggy at your own peril.”

“(She) has an iron backbone. She was not a pushover,” Dykhouse said.

Gordon Miller said she was convinced that the move to Division I was best for students and the university. It was her job as SDSU president to make sure that happened.

The determination of the college president and supporters like Dykhouse coincided as the then North Central Conference was losing some member schools in football. The conference competed at the Division II level.

“It was more that Division II was leaving us,” Dykhouse said. “The entire Division II scenario was a reduction in scholarships and reduction in opportunities.”

Dykhouse was the chairman of the SDSU foundation then, “Our sights were higher…,” he said.

When Morningside College of Sioux City, Iowa, left the NCC, it was an opportunity for the whole conference to consider Division I, Gordon Miller said.

“I said, ‘It’s time. We’ve got to grow or we are going to have trouble scheduling teams,'” she said. “‘If we get together as a conference, we can make a lot of the decisions.’ I got absolutely zero support.”

But Gordon Miller found other supporters like Dykhouse who were ready.

The national FCS football championship is the latest in a string of successes at SDSU.

“It’s gratifying that the students are achieving academic, athletic and other success at the Division I level,” Gordon Miller said.

A biography on the SDSU website cites these highlights of her years at SDSU: the Jackrabbit Guarantee scholarship, new Ph. D and research programs, the Centers of Excellence and the Vanguard Center, and construction of a new performing arts center and Caldwell Hall.

But she’s quick to point out that the university and the students are responsible for the success.

Those who had concerns about academics and programs suffering have seen that didn’t happen, she said.

Dykhouse said his son was a student athlete during the first year of transition to Division I at SDSU. Those student athletes knew that people were worried that academics would suffer at the Division I level. “There was pressure on my son and other athletes to make sure that didn’t happen,” Dykhouse said. “They were going to succeed academically.”

Dykhouse said credit goes to those student athletes who have stepped it up to be successful academically and in other areas.

Gordon Miller said she is not inclined to say ‘I told you so’ to those who doubted SDSU could make the change.

“It’s not in her nature to say, ‘I told you so,'” Fouberg said. Still, the knowledge that it was the right decision must be gratifying, Fouberg said.

Dykhouse and Gordon Miller were among supporters who flew to the championship game on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.

“She headed right into the crowd at the end of the game,” Dykhouse said. “I have never seen more hugs…People know the importance of what she did.”

Gordon Miller may spend winters in Florida but her home is Volga. It’s not far from SDSU.