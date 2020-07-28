The ‘weinermobile’ is coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Oscar Meyer Weinermobile arrives in Sioux Falls July 29. The company’s mission with their “coast-to-coast wienie roast,” is to lift everyone’s spirit.

The weinermobile’s mission started in 1936 as a way to bring happiness during the Great Depression, the company said in a news release. The Oscar Meyer staff hope to continue to fulfill that mission today.

The weinermobile will be in Sioux Falls during the following:

  • Sioux Falls Canaries
    • July 29th from 5:30 to 8 P.M.
    • July 31st from 5:30 to 8 P.M.
    • August 9th from 3:30 to 6 P.M.
  • Summer Porch Series at Strawbale Winery
    • July 30th from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M.
    • August 6 from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M.
  • Sioux Empire Fair
    • August 1st from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.
    • August 2nd from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.
    • August 5th from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.
    • August 7th from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.
    • August 8th from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

The public can take pictures with the crew and Weinermobile for free. The last day the vehicle is in Sioux Falls is August 9 at the Sioux Falls Canaries game.

