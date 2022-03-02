SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As bombs drop across Ukraine day after day, another war is playing out on televisions and phones across the world: The information war. Propaganda and disinformation are not new concepts when it comes to war, but social media is providing world leaders with another platform to fight their battles.

The sheer amount of information coming out of Ukraine and Russia over the last few weeks has been constant from various outlets and platforms which can be overwhelming and confusing for Americans trying to stay informed on the invasion. That information could be coming from our TVs, computers, and right in our pockets on our phones as Dr. Katy Coduto points out. Coduto is an assistant professor of communication and media studies at South Dakota State University whose research centers around mass media and social media. She says that media literacy at a time like now is especially important.

While it is not the first time the world has watched a war being waged on the world stage, social media provides people with an immediacy that allows people to feel a sense of engagement and empowerment, according to Coduto.

“As we watch the invasion of Ukraine happen, like, that’s something that a lot of people feel very unsettled by, it increases our feelings of anxiety,” Coduto told KELOLAND News. “So, getting on a platform like Twitter, where, you know, we can see facts, we can watch as things are happening, that often feels empowering to news consumers. It gives us a sense of control, even though, right, we’re across the world from what is happening right now.”

As we use social media to engage in global conflicts, it’s important to be able to distinguish between what is real and what is fake in what we’re seeing online. Coduto says that it’s also important to keep in mind that apps such as Twitter and TikTok were created for entertainment, not necessarily to bring us news, even though they do function that way as a visual medium.

Discerning disinformation and facts

As the war escalates, the words disinformation and misinformation are floating around the Internet a lot, but they do not mean the same thing. Misinformation, Coduto explained, is information that is wrong but not necessarily due to bad intentions or to create a negative outcome. She adds that misinformation happens a lot during breaking news scenarios when information is being spread quickly and the facts are changing as more information is learned. Disinformation, though, is information being spread to cause harm.

“So, what we see often in cases like Russia, is the information that’s coming out of Russia, or from certain actors in Ukraine is an attempt to spread information that’s wrong and to harm, you know, whether it’s the people of Ukraine or the framing of the story and other countries,” Coduto said. “So, disinformation is really trying to affect something negatively.”

There are several ways this is happening in Russia and Ukraine right now, according to Coduto. The first is the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) profiles across social media platforms by Russia. These profiles, which can be seen here and here, are created to appear as Ukrainian citizens who are critical of the Ukrainian government and are pro-Russia. To determine whether these Twitter profiles are fake, Coduto says there are two things to look out for.

The first is that AI generated images of people often have mismatched or inconsistent ears. One example Coduto provided was an AI profile of a “journalist” who had mismatched earrings. “There are pretty simple cues that you know, an everyday consumer can look for and say like, oh, this is not probably a real person.”

The second way you can determine whether a profile is credible is to look at the date the account was created, Coduto says. Many of the accounts that are posting anti-Ukraine sentiments were created within the last year with some being created within the last month.

While the inclusion of AI profiles may be a new concept, the use of propaganda and disinformation as weapons is not new to conflicts, especially those involving Russia. In the Cold War, a tactic called pre-propaganda was used by the Russians and Americans to spread ambiguous messages and mythmaking in various countries to garner support for their side. That tactic has evolved as social media becomes more prominent in global politics. A report from Brookings studied propaganda strategies called “troll-farms” that were linked to the Kremlin. One of those troll-farms, the Internet Research Agency (IRA), used troll accounts to spread disinformation across Twitter and YouTube while using reputable news sources that Americans trust to appear as credible.

“So, I mean, this is, it’s always easy to think with social media, that we’re facing something new when really we’re just facing historical patterns in a new context.” Katy Coduto, Ph.D.

As Coduto points out, propaganda machines exist in every country to get citizens on the side of the war and supporting soldiers. The first and second World Wars found success in propaganda campaigns and the current invasion of Ukraine is no different. The Ukrainian government, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in particular, are using social media effectively to garner support from a global audience, Coduto says.

“He’s really crafted a persona that now he is internationally cared for,” Coduto said about President Zelenskyy. “You may have seen some of the memes about, like, every woman in your life has a crush on the president of Ukraine now. But that’s because he has excelled as a digital communicator. Right? And previous presidents, previous war-torn areas haven’t had that direct line of communication the way he has.”

Even memes have been added to Ukraine’s propaganda strategy through the official Ukraine Twitter account. While they may seem silly and have you laughing, Coduto points out that the memes are accomplishing their intention to communicate what they need to while also making other citizens of the world sympathetic to their cause.

“So again, you might laugh when you see a country that is actively being bombed posting memes, but it’s clearly achieving something for them. And its increasing sentiment in a way that I don’t know that previous propaganda, you know, achieved what these short tweets are achieving for this country.”

Vietnam, Coduto points out, was the first war to be broadcast and consumed by American audiences. Now, social media such as Twitter and TikTok give the world a front-row seat to the war as it progresses in real time. The immediacy of social media can have a humanizing effect on those participating in the war as well.

Take for example Andriy Kurilenko’s TikTok. Prior to the invasion, Kurilenko used his TikTok account to post videos of his workouts, boxing, and his everyday life. Now, as a soldier of Ukraine, his page has become a diary of sorts to give audiences on the app a first-hand look into the war and the people involved. Kurilenko isn’t the only soldier using their platform to catalog the invasion and bombings, in fact, many users on TikTok have dubbed the invasion of Ukraine, “WarTok” and use the platform to stay informed on what is happening across the world.

“I think humanizing on social media is really important, whether it’s for a government a government official, right for this kind of war effort that we’re watching unfold,” Coduto said. “I think humanizing the different people involved is always going to be a– It’s just going to be a trend that we see from now on.”

While those videos provide those outside of Russia and Ukraine a look at the war, it’s still important to determine their validity, though. Coduto says it’s important to remember that some of the videos being shared are several years old or not from Ukraine at all. One video going around in the past week showed what appeared to be the bombing in Cherkasy Oblast. One journalist dug into the geotag of the original upload and studied maps and satellites to determine whether the video is real. The governor of Cherkasy Oblast has dismissed the video as being fake.

“Again, though, this is a huge undertaking, right? Like Who among us has time to check every video that we see. And that is what makes some of this so hard, especially because this is the kind of story that we really want to know what’s going to happen next, because it does feel like it has major international implications and could really directly affect us.” Katy Coduto, Ph.D.

The images and videos we are seeing often come in so quickly that it can be difficult for the average person to do the amount of research necessary to determine its validity, Coduto acknowledges. That’s why fact-checking, both from the apps themselves and from individuals is important.

“Those platforms, first and foremost, are for entertainment,” Coduto said. “And so if a story is emerging on one of those platforms, I would, you know, say to think about where the information itself is coming from, you know, can you verify that a video really was posted by Ukrainian soldier or is that someone who has taken advantage of the platform made a profile, knowing that it’s going to get a lot of hits.”

Determining what is real and what is not

So, how does one determine what is factual when it comes to foreign conflicts? It might seem overwhelming and difficult, but Coduto says that there are a few things you can do to sift through the information to find what is real.

To start, Coduto recommends looking at headlines coming out of Ukraine and Russia and asking yourself, “Who stands to benefit from this?” She adds that the use of emotion in a headline can tell a person a lot about who serves to benefit from the headline. If a headline seems sensationalized or outlandish, Coduto recommends checking other sources for similar headlines. “See if other places are reporting on it and if they’re not ask yourself why this particular place is sharing that story.”

The second thing a person can do is to take the time to read the article. Many people share articles after only reading the headline, Coduto says, but taking the time to read the story can help a person determine if what they’re reading is disinformation, propaganda or if a bias exists. In a conflict such as Ukraine, many of the sources on what is happening are foreign publications as well. Coduto recommends determining where the story was published from first.

“So, if you see a story, you see it’s published by something in Russia, I would say one of the first steps to do is to see how long it’s existed to see if you know, there is any kind of history of journalistic integrity of consistent storytelling. And if not, maybe trying to find that headline somewhere else with a better reputation and history.”

Coduto adds that it is also important to take breaks from scrolling social media and consuming so much information.

“I don’t know that we are equipped as humans to deal with this much information, especially this much dramatic information in these small kinds of bursts. So, I think it’s also important to remember, like stepping away from social media, news, media, all of that can also be a good strategy.”