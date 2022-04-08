SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — How many voting U.S. Representatives are in the House?

That’s just one of the questions on the 2020 U.S. Citizenship exam.

The answer is 435.

Here is another one of the 128 questions: What is the purpose of the 10th Amendment? Answer: (It states that the) powers not given to the federal government belong to the states or the people.

A potential citizen will not be asked all 128 questions but they should know the answers. A potential citizen will be asked 20 questions from the list of 128 civics test questions. They must answer at least 12 of the 20 questions correctly to pass the 2020 version of the civics test, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Fifty new persons became U.S. Citizens in an April 8 ceremony in Sioux Falls.

The civics test is not the only test that was required those new citizens.

The English test requires the potential citizen to speak and understand English. The person must also demonstrate an ability to read and write in English.

The applicant will need to read aloud one of three sentences correctly. They must also write one of three sentences correctly.

But before any potential citizen can take a test, they need to successfully complete other steps.

There is not one direct route to citizenship but all potential citizens are required to reach legal permanent status (LPR) through one of the established immigrant categories. They must also receive a green card or permanent resident card.

But getting a green card is often not an easy process.

A person can try and get a green card through the Diversity Immigration Visa Program lottery, or the green card lottery. Up to 55,000 of those are available each year.

Another way is to be sponsored by a U.S. citizen. Spouses, future spouses and children can be sponsored by a U.S. citizen.

Those are just two ways to a green card.

But, there is a wait even after a green card is obtained.

A person must be at least 18 and have been a lawfully admitted permanent resident of the U.S. for at least five years.

Other requirements to becoming a citizen include being of good moral character and filing an N-400 form.

It costs $640 to file an N-400 form and another $85 for a biometric fee for a total of $725.

If a person chooses to hire a lawyer to help with the N-400 form or takes English or use history classes, there can be a cost for those options.

In South Dakota, 12,693 immigrants (36%) had naturalized as of 2018, and 5,256 immigrants were eligible to become naturalized U.S. citizens in 2017, according to the American Immigration Council.

Of the people eligible to apply for citizenship in 2019, the most were from North America and Central America, according to the Center for Migration Studies.

And here’s one more question from the civics exam: The nation’s first motto was “E Pluribus Unum. What does that mean?” Answer: Out of many one or We all become one.