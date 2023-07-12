SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – When Summer Schultz, the former superintendent of the Dell Rapids School District left and accepted the role of superintendent in Brookings, it set off a chain reaction of superintendents and administrators shuffling around school districts.

After the former superintendent of Brookings resigned in March, Schultz accepted the position and officially transferred to Brookings in July. This left a hole in the Dell Rapids School District, which was filled by Donovan DeBoer, who served as the Parker superintendent for nine years. The Parker position was then filled by Janelle Johnson, the current elementary school principal in Parker. Johnson will be performing both roles for the upcoming school year.

“We have great people but we have to continue to create a relationship amongst those in the state that we support school superintendents,” Schultz said. “We need to unite on a state-level, we need to make South Dakota a place where superintendents want to stay, where they feel valued and respected.”

Rob Monson, the executive director of School Administrators of South Dakota calls this a domino effect which reflects the challenges the state has with filling administrative roles– along with all other positions in education.

“There is certainly a need for more administrators and when a position opens, I would say that we see probably fewer applicants or fewer people that we can recruit into those positions,” Monson said.

There were 28 openings for superintendents in the state this year and they have all been filled. Monson said most of the positions were filled the same way the Brookings, Dell Rapids and Parker positions were with administrators moving districts.

Schultz was with the Dell Rapids School District for 11 years and previously served as the 2022-23 president of the South Dakota School Superintendent Association. She says the transfer of administrators in the state is a good thing and shows that people want to stay and work in South Dakota.

“Having those people move within South Dakota is a good sign,” Schultz said. “Although it puts communities in the position to find new people, by having three positions filled with current South Dakota administrators, that’s saying those three people like South Dakota well enough to stay. If we weren’t passionate about South Dakota education, we would be able to move to another state.”

DeBoer said the need for administrators is just as great as the need for teachers and the lack of teachers will start to hinder the amount of quality teachers in the state who go on to become administrators.

“When you’re short teachers and a lot of your great teachers want to become administrators, it really is inevitable that you’re going to be short administrators,” DeBoer said. “Those educators that are really good at what they do and their longevity is high, they’re the ones that go into admin. When you don’t have them, then it just stands to reason that you’re gonna be short on the admin side too.”

As Johnson heads into a school year functioning as both the district’s elementary school principal and superintendent, there will be a few projects she’ll continue the work for that DeBoer started. The Parker School District is working on renovating the old elementary school building into a middle school, starting the process for adding a third gym and creating a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) space.

“We hope within our five-year strategic plan to add back in an elementary principal again just to have that chain of command back, but also to even out the work a little bit,” Johnson said.