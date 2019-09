SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, three EF-2 tornadoes and a line of strong winds hit South Dakota’s largest city.

At least nine people were injured, dozens of buildings collapsed and trees were spread across the city.

In this KELOLAND.com Original, we look at the moments the tornadoes hit and the stories of what happened next as the city cleaned up.

