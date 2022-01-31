SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s need for nurses isn’t going away.

On the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation job opening database, there’s more than 1,700 job openings in the healthcare field. A 2020 workforce report by the state labor department said there’s nearly 1,000 annual job openings for registered nurses and a projected need of 14,643 registered nurses in 2028.

The industry has been spotlighted as working on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Data compiled by the South Dakota Board of Nursing shows some problems the state will face in the aftermath of the pandemic.

A 2021 nursing workforce report, using data from 2018 to 2020, showed the number of all nursing licenses increased by 2.1%. Within that 2.1% license increase, registered nurses increased by only 1.2%.

From 2016 to 2018, the number of actively licensed nurses increased by 5.4% and the number of registered nurses increased 4.4%.

Linda Young, who serves as the Executive Director for the South Dakota Board of Nursing, said South Dakota may not be issuing as many licenses, but a nurse could become licensed in Iowa and then come work in South Dakota.

“That can impact our numbers,” said Young, who is a South Dakota State University nursing graduate that worked at Avera McKennan after college.

Since 2001, South Dakota has been part of a multi-state nursing licensure compact. According to the National Licensure Compact, there’s 39 states including neighboring states of North Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming and Montana. Minnesota is not a member state of the NLC.

“It really allows a lot more inter-state mobility and decreases barriers,” Young, who has worked for the South Dakota Board of Nursing for 15 years and took over as Executive Director in 2020, said. “It’s a good thing.”

The extra mobility has led to a growing trend of travel nurses, which has grown throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Young agreed there has been a national trend for travel nurses. She cited possible higher salaries and bonuses for travel nurses as reasons she’s read about the growth in travel nurses. Young also said the Board of Nursing has seen more nurses come through for traveling nursing purposes.

The 2021 nursing workforce report showed South Dakota had 23,298 actively licensed nurses broken down into 2,591 actively licensed practical nurses (LPN), 18,693 actively licensed registered nurses (RN), 44 actively licensed certified nurse midwives (CNM), 1,414 actively licensed certified nurse practitioners (CNP), 500 actively licensed certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNA), and 56 actively licensed clinical nurse specialists (CNS).

One nurse can hold multiple licenses and some South Dakota licenses may be held by people living outside of South Dakota but still coming to the state to practice nursing.

The SDLR’s workforce report said the state had 12,940 registered nurses in 2018, while the SD Board of Nursing showed 18,479 active registered nursing licenses.

Importance of nursing education

South Dakota has a long history with nursing education. The Board of Nursing’s 2020 education report’s final three pages show the historical changes in various nursing programs across the state from 1980 to 2021.

Young said the state’s Board of Nursing, which operates as part of the Department of Health, was created to protect the public and make sure nurses in the state are licensed to standards.

“We’re very fortunate in South Dakota because we have a number of quality programs that produce wonderful graduates for the employers,” Young said. “We produce a lot of these graduates that have the ability to go basically anywhere.”

Both the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University list nursing in the top two graduating programs. Both schools had nursing passing percentages 95% and higher in 2020, according to the South Dakota Board of Regents.

2020 South Dakota Board of Nursing annual report on nursing education programs.

The latest report on nursing education programs showed pre-licensure registered nurse programs decreased by 7.7% in 2020. SDSU saw a 24% decrease and Southeast Technical College saw a 39% decrease.

“We have to continue to encourage our high schoolers, middle schoolers and non-traditional students to take a look at nursing,” Young said. “We have to continue to encourage them to go into the field.”

Young said the South Dakota Nurses Association and other health care initiatives help promote the profession in some school settings.

“It takes a village and I think there’s a lot of joint efforts trying to get that number increased,” Young said.

“Nursing overview” is listed as the lone topic on the agenda for Tuesday’s Joint Committee on Appropriations.