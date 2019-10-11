The South Dakotans who sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam War

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — On Saturday, 120 Vietnam Veterans from South Dakota, southwest Minnesota and Northwest Iowa will head on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

This is the first all-Vietnam veteran flight for Midwest Honor Flight.

In the video player above, are the names and the faces of the men from South Dakota who paid the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

The Vietnam Memorial Wall will be one of the many stops in Washington D.C. this weekend. On this wall are 192 men from South Dakota who died in the war.

