The Sioux Falls Airshow begins Saturday, here’s what you need to know

The Sioux Falls Airshow is this weekend in Sioux Falls.

A highlight this year: the Air Force Thunderbirds are going to be at the show for the first time in more than a decade. That, plus the forecasted good weather is expected to bring in large crowds.

Here’s what you need to know:

You can bring:

  • Lawn Chairs in bags (subject to search)
  • Sun screen
  • Earplugs
  • Brimmed Hats
  • Sunglasses
  • Camera or Video Camera
  • Small Purses, Hand Bags and Fanny Packs
  • (all will be subject to hand search at security checkpoints)
  • Umbrellas
  • Strollers
  • Cell Phones

You can’t bring:

  • Drones
  • Coolers (no outside food or beverage are allowed)
  • Backpacks
  • Weapons
  • Hand held Laser Pointers
  • Speakers
  • Canopies or tents
  • 2-Way Communication Devices
  • Pets (service animals only)
  • Large Purses or Tote Bags
  • Don’t bring wagons or other child carrying items that are non-collapsible

Cost

The Airshow is free, but there are shuttles for $4.

  1. Premier Bankcard, Esurance, Midco Lots – I-29 Exit 82/Benson Rd.
  2. Southeast Technical Institute – I-29 Exit 81/Maple/Russel exit
  3. Sioux Falls Canaries Stadium – I-29 Exit 79/12th Street
  4. HANDICAP PARKING AVAILABLE – Howard Wood Field West Parking Lot

Schedule

Saturday & Sunday

8:30am CST – 5:00pm CST Gates are open

8:30am CST    Buses begin running (to transport guests to air show grounds) 

11:00am CST   Performances begin

  • Skydive Adventures Skydiving Club
  • Special Operations Command Para-Commandos
  • Vanguard Squadron
  • Warbirds – B-25 & TBM Avenger
  • F4U Corsair
  • P-51C Red Tail
  • C-17 Demo
  • Lucas Oil
  • Combat Search and Rescue – Cavanaugh Flight Museum
  • Matt Younkin
  • South Dakota Air National Guard F-16s
  • US Navy Legacy Flight
  • Special Operations Command Para-Commandos

2:30pm CST   USAF Thunderbirds

4:00pm CST   Performances end

5:00pm CST   Gates Close

