The Sioux Falls Airshow begins Saturday, here’s what you need to know

The Sioux Falls Airshow is this weekend in Sioux Falls.
A highlight this year: the Air Force Thunderbirds are going to be at the show for the first time in more than a decade. That, plus the forecasted good weather is expected to bring in large crowds.
Here’s what you need to know:
You can bring:
- Lawn Chairs in bags (subject to search)
- Sun screen
- Earplugs
- Brimmed Hats
- Sunglasses
- Camera or Video Camera
- Small Purses, Hand Bags and Fanny Packs
- (all will be subject to hand search at security checkpoints)
- Umbrellas
- Strollers
- Cell Phones
You can’t bring:
- Drones
- Coolers (no outside food or beverage are allowed)
- Backpacks
- Weapons
- Hand held Laser Pointers
- Speakers
- Canopies or tents
- 2-Way Communication Devices
- Pets (service animals only)
- Large Purses or Tote Bags
- Don’t bring wagons or other child carrying items that are non-collapsible
Cost
The Airshow is free, but there are shuttles for $4.
- Premier Bankcard, Esurance, Midco Lots – I-29 Exit 82/Benson Rd.
- Southeast Technical Institute – I-29 Exit 81/Maple/Russel exit
- Sioux Falls Canaries Stadium – I-29 Exit 79/12th Street
- HANDICAP PARKING AVAILABLE – Howard Wood Field West Parking Lot
Schedule
Saturday & Sunday
8:30am CST – 5:00pm CST Gates are open
8:30am CST Buses begin running (to transport guests to air show grounds)
11:00am CST Performances begin
- Skydive Adventures Skydiving Club
- Special Operations Command Para-Commandos
- Vanguard Squadron
- Warbirds – B-25 & TBM Avenger
- F4U Corsair
- P-51C Red Tail
- C-17 Demo
- Lucas Oil
- Combat Search and Rescue – Cavanaugh Flight Museum
- Matt Younkin
- South Dakota Air National Guard F-16s
- US Navy Legacy Flight
- Special Operations Command Para-Commandos
2:30pm CST USAF Thunderbirds
4:00pm CST Performances end
5:00pm CST Gates Close