The Sioux Falls Airshow begins Saturday, here’s what you need to know

The Sioux Falls Airshow is this weekend in Sioux Falls.

A highlight this year: the Air Force Thunderbirds are going to be at the show for the first time in more than a decade. That, plus the forecasted good weather is expected to bring in large crowds.

Here’s what you need to know:

You can bring:

Lawn Chairs in bags (subject to search)

Sun screen

Earplugs

Brimmed Hats

Sunglasses

Camera or Video Camera

Small Purses, Hand Bags and Fanny Packs

(all will be subject to hand search at security checkpoints)

Umbrellas

Strollers

Cell Phones

You can’t bring:

Drones

Coolers (no outside food or beverage are allowed)

Backpacks

Weapons

Hand held Laser Pointers

Speakers

Canopies or tents

2-Way Communication Devices

Pets (service animals only)

Large Purses or Tote Bags

Don’t bring wagons or other child carrying items that are non-collapsible

Cost

The Airshow is free, but there are shuttles for $4.

Premier Bankcard, Esurance, Midco Lots – I-29 Exit 82/Benson Rd. Southeast Technical Institute – I-29 Exit 81/Maple/Russel exit Sioux Falls Canaries Stadium – I-29 Exit 79/12th Street HANDICAP PARKING AVAILABLE – Howard Wood Field West Parking Lot

Schedule

Saturday & Sunday

8:30am CST – 5:00pm CST Gates are open

8:30am CST Buses begin running (to transport guests to air show grounds)

11:00am CST Performances begin

Skydive Adventures Skydiving Club

Special Operations Command Para-Commandos

Vanguard Squadron

Warbirds – B-25 & TBM Avenger

F4U Corsair

P-51C Red Tail

C-17 Demo

Lucas Oil

Combat Search and Rescue – Cavanaugh Flight Museum

Matt Younkin

South Dakota Air National Guard F-16s

US Navy Legacy Flight

Special Operations Command Para-Commandos

2:30pm CST USAF Thunderbirds

4:00pm CST Performances end

5:00pm CST Gates Close