The Ranch adds to Sanford International experience

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Sanford International has seen many improvements to this year’s tournament, and one of those improvements is the Ranch. The Ranch is the ultimate fan experience that will attract people who want the premier golf experience.

“The South Dakota Beef Industry Council wants to welcome all of the Sanford International fans to the Ranch,” Holly Swee said.

“This is one of the viewing stations plus you can get some beverages and food and most people are following and walking around the golf course and this is just a nice area where you can get a little shade, sit down, relax, socialize and just take in the whole game,” Swee said.

“Now we have entered the beef expo area of the Ranch and this is just another great viewing and to also socialize that, where you can get beverages and food and also learn more about the beef production story, where we are bringing the ranch to you and we’ve got lots of different areas where we can sit down with producers. We also have virtual reality head sets,” Swee said.

Fans can enjoy the South Dakota beef council food during the whole tournament, but you may want to get there early when the tournament starts on Friday.

“We have a lot of things happening at the Ranch this week. There will be the give away, the first 300 people to the Ranch, courtesy of our South Dakota Beef Breeds Council, will get a free prime rib sandwich and so we invite everyone to come to the Ranch as soon as they get to the golf course and have a sandwich,” Suzy Geppert said.

“For people just wanting to get out and not only watch golf, but watch football, so we know one of the important things here is we’re right in the middle of NFL season. We’re also right in the middle of college football season. We’ll have jumbo-tron screens there where you’ll be able to watch your favorite teams, your favorite golf and also keep up to date on scoring. So we don’t think anybody will miss their couch this weekend or be sad that they’re not at a bar. The place to be is the Ranch,” tournament director Greg Conrad said.

The Ranch is open during the Pro-Am on Thursday, as well as the Sanford International tournament on Friday through Sunday.