The process of impeachment and South Dakota delegation reaction to House vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — President Donald Trump has been impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives, but that doesn’t mean the process is over. There are still several steps before the issue is resolved.

South Dakota’s members of delegation were vocal about the impeachment of President Trump.

“Madam speaker, I’m voting no. Impeachment is not in the best interest of this country, and in fact it has only deepened the partisan divide that truly plagues this country. When the sun comes up tomorrow, I pray with all my heart that the anger and the division in this chamber will give way to an honorableness and a productivity and a time of working together,” Representative Dusty Johnson said on the House floor Wednesday.

“Impeachment is – or should be – an extremely rare and consequential tool for Congress to use. In this case, 100 senators are being asked to consider undoing a national election, in which more than 120 million Americans voted, while another election is quickly approaching. As this process moves forward, the Senate will fulfill its constitutional responsibility and approach this trial with the seriousness and fairness it deserves. While the Senate as a body will decide how to proceed once the trial begins, I can say with confidence that the president will be afforded a fair and equal opportunity to participate – an opportunity that has been noticeably absent throughout the process thus far. When the Senate ultimately decides to bring the trial to an end, for the sake of the American people, I hope we can move on with the agenda they elected us to pursue,” Senator John Thune said in a written statement.

When Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, a complex process took place in Washington, D.C.

KELOLAND News breaks down the impeachment process.

🔍 STEP 1: Allegations made



This can happen in a number of ways. In recent history, the House voted to begin impeachment proceedings. This time was different. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi instead had six U.S. House Committees investigate the president under the “umbrella of impeachment inquiry.”



These six committees sent their strongest cases to the Judiciary Committee.

⬇

✔ STEP 2: The committee had enough evidence for impeachment. The U.S. House of Representatives held a vote on Articles of Impeachment.

🗳 The House of Representatives needed a simple majority.



Simple majority = 218 of 435 members



The House right now:

235 Democrats

198 Republicans

1 Independent

1 Vacancy



The House voted 230 in favor of the Articles of Impeachment.

⬇

This is where we are now

❗ Since the U.S. House voted in favor, Trump is impeached. However, he remains in office.



The typical process would next move to the U.S. Senate.

BUT

Nancy Pelosi announced following the vote she is planning to hold the transmission of the articles of impeachment. This has never been done before, so the next steps are unclear. However, the last step will remain the same.

⬇

⚖ STEP 3: The U.S. Senate holds a trial.



The 100 Senators serve as jurors and U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presides.



After the trial, the Senate will hold a vote to convict the President.



The U.S. Senate needs a two-thirds majority vote to convict.



Two-thirds majority = 67 of 100 members



The Senate right now:

53 Republicans

45 Democrats

2 Independents (both caucus with Democrats)



If ❌ they don’t get enough votes (less than 67), the process ends and President Trump remains in office.



If ✔ 67 or more vote in favor to convict, the process moves forward.

⬇

✋ Step 4: President Donald Trump is removed from office.



Vice President Mike Pence is sworn in as 46th President of the United States.