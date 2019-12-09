The need for teaching toddlers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two different models are used at Harvey Dunn and Susan B. Anthony Elementary Schools for Junior Kindergarten.

Harvey Dunn enrolled 18 students and Susan B. Anthony enrolled 34 with 23 of those students using the extended care option the school offered. The Sioux Falls School District says this demonstrates how Sioux Falls needs this type of programming.

The district also said in an email, “Registration for Junior Kindergarten will open February 1, 2020 for the 2020-21 school year. Families interested in enrolling in the Junior Kindergarten program for the fall of 2020 are encouraged to contact Harvey Dunn or Susan B. Anthony for more information. Students who are enrolled in Junior Kindergarten will have the opportunity to participate in Kindergarten and Junior Kindergarten registration night on March 26, 2020.”

We’ll bring you an update on how it went when we hear from the Sioux Falls School District Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.