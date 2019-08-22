The need for substitute teachers in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is hiring.

The call for substitute teachers is being put on billboards across the city to keep up with the growing district.

On an average day, 125-300 substitute teachers are in classrooms across the city, according to the district’s director of human resources Becky Dorman.

“With the flexibility that we offer for subbing, we get people that have maybe two days a month that they’re able to come in and maybe help in their student’s school or a school that their student used to attend, and they just want to be able to help out,” Dorman said. “With that type of flexibility, you need more people around to be able to do that.”

Dorman thinks it’s one of the most flexible jobs out there. Once the sub is hired on, they just pick up shifts. If something comes up, they can drop the shift. The shifts are half or full-days.

Kristine Hayes is one of those substitutes on the first day of school at Lincoln High School.

“I think I can’t stress enough, how teaching at its best is magic, and you don’t get to just see that coming in as a sub. But, you don’t even get to have a chance of seeing it, if you don’t come in as a sub,” Hayes said.

The district wants to hire 250 more substitute teachers to create a pool of 600. Dorman explains on any given day there can be 125-300 substitutes in the district working.

However, the reason the pool is much higher is so that the district can meet the flexibility of all the subs and accommodate if they substitute teach in other districts.

The requirements for the job are one of the following:

Bachelor’s Degree

Associates Degree with two years of work experience

HS Diploma or GED and at least five years of successful working experience

The pay ranges from $110-120 per day, according to Dorman.

If you’re interested in learning more about the job or apply, click here.

The district is also looking to hire custodians.

