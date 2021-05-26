The man behind the money: Who’s leading Gov. Kristi Noem’s new PAC?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem is the proud owner of a new federal Political Action Committee (PAC). A statement of organization for the ‘Noem Victory Fund’ was filed with the FEC (Federal Election Commission) on May 17, 2021.

Besides drawing speculation of a possible future run for national office (Noem has stated she is focused on running for re-election in South Dakota), the creation of the PAC has also drawn attention for another reason. That reason is the man listed in the filing paperwork: Kevin Broghamer.

Broghamer is a political compliance consultant, running Broghamer Consulting LLC, and he is the treasurer for Noem’s new PAC. Broghamer is far from new to the field, having an extensive resume.

According to his LinkedIn page, Broghamer worked as a legislative correspondent for U.S. Sen. Jim Bunning from 2003 – 2006. He followed this up with a short stint working as Finance Director for Geoff Davis for Congress in 2006 and the FEC Compliance Director for the McCain-Palin presidential campaign.

Broghamer also served as the Treasurer and Custodian of Records for Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie as recently as last year.

He also served as the Treasurer for Kentucky Senator Rand Paul’s ‘Rand Paul Victory’ PAC, and is the current Treasurer for ‘Rand Paul for US Senate.‘

In addition to an affinity for Kentucky Republican candidates (Broghamer Consulting LLC is based in Newport, KY), Broghamer also seems to have an interest in Noem, for not only is he Treasurer for her Victory Fund, but also for her ‘Kristi for Governor’ statewide candidate committee, as well as the ‘SD Strong Leadership’ PAC, a statewide PAC which shares a post office box in Bryant, S.D. with both the ‘Kristi for Governor’ committee and the ‘Noem Victory Fund’ PAC.

Noem is also the sponsor of the ‘Keeping Republican Ideas Strong, Timely and Inventive‘ federal PAC, which Broghamer does not appear to be affiliated with. Broghamer also does not appear to be affiliated with Rhoden for Lt. Governor, a statewide PAC for Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden.

Both the ‘SD Strong Leadership’ and ‘Kristi for Governor’ PACs are chaired by Steve Kirby, a former South Dakota Lt. Gov.

Noem has repeatedly positioned herself in the national spotlight since taking office as Governor, and has not denied the potential of running for higher office.

KELOLAND News has reached out to Broghamer for comment on his work with Gov. Noem, but has not received a response.