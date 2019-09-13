The latest on Sioux Falls flooding and tornado clean-up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The worst of this weekend’s flooding in the Sioux Falls area is expected to be north of city and in the Dell Rapids and Renner areas, according to Minnehaha County Emergency Management.

The Big Sioux River is breaking records in Dell Rapids.

The American Red Cross plans to keep its shelter open through the weekend at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds for flood-related displacements. Right now three guests are staying there, but more are expected.

In Sioux Falls, the city is using the diversion channel and later the diversion dam, according to environmental/stormwater manager Andrew Berg,

“We are actively monitoring our levee system,” Berg said.

Seven families have already been displaced in Dell Rapids.

As far as tornado clean-up goes, the city needs more volunteers. Especially those with chainsaws and trucks. There have been 505 calls to 211. 182 of those calls have been volunteers to help. 211 people still need help.

Team Rubicon has arrived in town. They plan to have chainsaw operations begin tomorrow. This isn’t the first time the group has been in Sioux Falls, they were here earlier this year.

If anyone needs help removing debris from their yard, or assistance from Team Rubicon, the city says to call 211.

Several parks and the part of the bike trail remain closed Friday. Officials are reminding people to watch barricades.