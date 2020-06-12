The impact of tourism at National Parks in South Dakota

WASHINGTON (KELO) — South Dakota has 3,928,433 visitors to their National Parks and they bring $334,300,000 of an economic benefit according to the National Park Service.

Tourism at National Parks accounted for almost $42 billion in 2019’s economy, and the national parks also provided around 340,500 jobs the U.S. Department of the Interior reported.

According to an email sent by the U.S. Department of the Interior, more than 327 million visitors spent $21 billion in communities within 60 miles of a park in the National Park System.

There are National Park System sites in all 50 states.

“We have been working to safely welcome the public back to their national parks and provide more service again. These treasured places provide respite and recreation for the American people, in addition to vital economic support to gateway communities across the country. ,” U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt said.

Lodging expenses account for the largest share of visitor spending totaling $7.1 billion in 2019. The restaurant sector had the next greatest effects with $4.2 billion in economic output, the email stated.

“Safely increasing access to national parks and other public lands supports individual and collective physical and mental wellness,” National Park Service Deputy Director David Vela said.

If you’d like more information about national parks in your state and how the National Park Service is working with them, go to http://www.nps.gov/[statename].