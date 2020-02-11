South Dakota House passes industrial hemp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers are one step closer to passing industrial hemp after a 54 to 12 vote Tuesday on the House Floor (four lawmakers were excused).

The bill will now head to the Senate, despite not achieving one of the four “guardrails” set by Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD). The big question is funding, which will need to be sorted out before submitting an application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture if this bill becomes law.

KELOLAND News reports Noem’s administration is willing to accept the current version of the bill, but she still personally opposes.

Lead co-sponsor Rep. Lee Qualm (R-Platte) said on the House floor Tuesday that lawmakers are working diligently to figure out the funding.

The House bill needed a 2/3 majority to pass.

States and tribes have moved fast across the country to get ready for the planting season.

Within South Dakota’s physical borders, the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe was one of the first in the country to be approved by the USDA. Oglala Sioux Tribe also filed. They were denied by the USDA, but have resubmitted. Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate and Standing Rock Santee Sioux Tribe have filed plans that are under review. The Yankton Sioux Tribe is also working on a plan to submit.

In the map above, any state or tribe in light green have either had a plan approved, will continue to operate under an existing pilot program or require residents to be permitted through USDA.

Three states ban industrial hemp: South Dakota, Idaho and Mississippi. All three are working on legislation, according to a KELOLAND News analysis. Right now, South Dakota is ahead of the other two states following Tuesday’s vote.

