The Helpline Center is available statewide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After the passing of Senate Bill 2, a simple number will be able to provide resources for the entire state of South Dakota.

Since 2001, the Helpline Center provided several communities with support for financial, family, mental health, or disaster-related situations. Over the years, the organization has been expanding, but after the passing of this bill, the whole state will be covered.

All 66 counties in South Dakota now have access to the Helpline Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. You can dial 2-1-1 to connect with a professional at the Helpline Center, or they have resources listed on their website.

