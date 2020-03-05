The Games of the Week feature three SoDak 16 games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com games of the week feature three SoDak 16 games between Thursday and Friday.

All of the winners from the three contests will advance to the state tournament.

The SoDak 16 games on Thursday will feature two class ‘B’ girl’s basketball contests.

The first game will feature the seven seed, De Smet (16-4) and the tenth seeded team White River (15-5).

The second game on Thursday will see the top team in class ‘B’ as Corsica-Stickney (20-0) crosses paths with sixteenth seed Highmore-Harrold (11-9).

Both of the games will stream on KELOLAND.com from the Mitchell Corn Palace. The first game will tip-off at 6:00 with the second game to follow at 7:30.

Friday’s SoDak 16 contest will feature a class ‘AA’ girl’s contest between the seven seed Brandon Valley (11-9) and the ten seed, Aberdeen Central (10-10).

The last time the two teams met, Aberdeen Central earned a 61-47 win in Brandon.

Friday’s game will stream on KELOLAND.com from Brandon Valley high school. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter and the game will tip-off at 6 p.m.