BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The object of an interstate rivalry, the Dakota Marker is a 75 pound replica of the seven-foot-long quartzite monuments that once dotted the border between North and South Dakota.
The Bison and the Jackrabbits have played for the trophy annually, passing it off over the years since 2004 when the teams began facing off on the NCAA Division 1 stage.
Over the last nearly 20 years, the teams have faced off in Dakota Marker matchups 19 times, with NDSU taking home the Marker in 10 of the matchups. Nine of these games have taken place at SDSU, and the Jacks are currently on a three-game Dakota Marker winning streak.
That does not tell the entire history, however.
While the teams have been competing for the Marker since 2004, their history goes back much farther, all the way to their first matchup in 1903, a blowout 85-0 victory by NDSU.
It would be four years before the teams would play again, this time ending with an 11-0 win for SDSU.
In all, the two quads have faced off 115 times in four cities; once in Frisco, TX, once in Watertown, 57 times in Fargo and 56 times in Brookings.
NDSU tops the rivalry overall, going 63-47-5 over the years.
Twenty-five of these games were shutouts with SDSU winning 14 of them to NDSU’s 11.
Of the five ties, one was 14-14, one was 7-7, one was 3-3, and two were 0-0.
Get a full look at the record here:
|Jan. 8, 2023
|South Dakota State
|45-21
|Frisco, TX
|Oct. 15, 2022
|South Dakota State
|23-21
|Fargo, ND
|Nov. 6, 2021
|South Dakota State
|27–19
|Brookings, SD
|Apr. 17, 2021
|South Dakota State
|27–17
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 26, 2019
|North Dakota State
|23–16
|Brookings, SD
|Dec. 14, 2018
|North Dakota State
|44–21
|Fargo, ND
|Sep. 29, 2018
|North Dakota State
|21–17
|Fargo, ND
|Nov. 4, 2017
|South Dakota State
|33–21
|Brookings, SD
|Dec. 10, 2016
|North Dakota State
|36–10
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 15, 2016
|South Dakota State
|19–17
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 3, 2015
|North Dakota State
|28–7
|Brookings, SD
|Dec. 6, 2014
|North Dakota State
|27–24
|Fargo, ND
|Nov. 1, 2014
|North Dakota State
|37–17
|Fargo, ND
|Sep. 28, 2013
|North Dakota State
|20–0
|Brookings, SD
|Dec. 1, 2012
|North Dakota State
|28–3
|Fargo, ND
|Nov. 10, 2012
|North Dakota State
|20–17
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 22, 2011
|North Dakota State
|38–14
|Brookings, SD
|Nov. 13, 2010
|North Dakota State
|31–24
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 17, 2009
|South Dakota State
|28–13
|Brookings, SD
|Nov. 22, 2008
|South Dakota State
|25–24
|Fargo, ND
|Nov. 17, 2007
|South Dakota State
|29–24
|Brookings, SD
|Nov. 18, 2006
|North Dakota State
|41–28
|Fargo, ND
|Nov. 12, 2005
|North Dakota State
|41–17
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 9, 2004
|South Dakota State
|24–21
|Brookings, SD
|Sep. 27, 2003
|North Dakota State
|24–0
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 26, 2002
|South Dakota State
|25–20
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 20, 2001
|North Dakota State
|45–38
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 14, 2000
|North Dakota State
|21–3
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 16, 1999
|North Dakota State
|28–7
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 24, 1998
|North Dakota State
|35–32
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 25, 1997
|South Dakota State
|34–27
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 19, 1996
|North Dakota State
|31–7
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 14, 1995
|North Dakota State
|26–17
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 8, 1994
|North Dakota State
|52–39
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 9, 1993
|South Dakota State
|42–30
|Brookings, SD
|Sep. 26, 1992
|North Dakota State
|47–10
|Fargo, ND
|Sep. 28, 1991
|North Dakota State
|35–0
|Brookings, SD
|Sep. 22, 1990
|North Dakota State
|40–28
|Fargo, ND
|Sep. 23, 1989
|North Dakota State
|33–12
|Brookings, SD
|Sep. 17, 1988
|North Dakota State
|55–26
|Brookings, SD
|Sep. 19, 1987
|North Dakota State
|43–7
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 11, 1986
|North Dakota State
|49–7
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 12, 1985
|North Dakota State
|41–7
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 13, 1984
|North Dakota State
|55–30
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 15, 1983
|North Dakota State
|24–12
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 2, 1982
|North Dakota State
|10–3
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 10, 1981
|North Dakota State
|48–24
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 18, 1980
|North Dakota State
|23–16
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 27, 1979
|North Dakota State
|38–14
|Fargo, ND
|Nov. 4, 1978
|North Dakota State
|28–26
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 1, 1977
|North Dakota State
|27–14
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 2, 1976
|North Dakota State
|13–0
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 4, 1975
|South Dakota State
|13–8
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 5, 1974
|North Dakota State
|28–0
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 27, 1973
|North Dakota State
|24–14
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 28, 1972
|North Dakota State
|34–16
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 30, 1971
|South Dakota State
|20–13
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 31, 1970
|North Dakota State
|35–0
|Fargo, ND
|Nov. 8, 1969
|North Dakota State
|20–13
|Brookings, SD
|Sep. 21, 1968
|North Dakota State
|21–3
|Fargo, ND
|Sep. 30, 1967
|North Dakota State
|34–14
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 1, 1966
|North Dakota State
|35–6
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 2, 1965
|North Dakota State
|41–13
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 3, 1964
|North Dakota State
|20–13
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 26, 1963
|South Dakota State
|40–25
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 27, 1962
|South Dakota State
|17–6
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 28, 1961
|South Dakota State
|41–12
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 22, 1960
|Tie
|14–14
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 24, 1959
|North Dakota State
|8–6
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 25, 1958
|North Dakota State
|33–20
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 26, 1957
|South Dakota State
|32–14
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 27, 1956
|North Dakota State
|26–9
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 22, 1955
|South Dakota State
|33–7
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 16, 1954
|South Dakota State
|50–13
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 24, 1953
|South Dakota State
|32–14
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 11, 1952
|North Dakota State
|48–14
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 20, 1951
|Tie
|7–7
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 14, 1950
|South Dakota State
|60–0
|Fargo, ND
|Nov. 4, 1949
|South Dakota State
|33–13
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 16, 1948
|South Dakota State
|7–6
|Fargo, ND
|Nov. 1, 1947
|South Dakota State
|7–0
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 12, 1946
|North Dakota State
|6–0
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 31, 1942
|South Dakota State
|14–0
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 11, 1941
|North Dakota State
|25–0
|Fargo, ND
|Nov. 1, 1940
|South Dakota State
|7–0
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 14, 1939
|South Dakota State
|6–0
|Fargo, ND
|Nov. 12, 1938
|North Dakota State
|13–6
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 9, 1937
|South Dakota State
|13–6
|Fargo, ND
|Nov. 14, 1936
|North Dakota State
|7–0
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 12, 1935
|North Dakota State
|7–6
|Fargo, ND
|Nov. 10, 1934
|South Dakota State
|38–0
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 14, 1933
|South Dakota State
|13–7
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 8, 1932
|North Dakota State
|12–6
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 24, 1931
|South Dakota State
|7–0
|Fargo, ND
|Nov. 15, 1930
|North Dakota State
|24–0
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 19, 1929
|Tie
|0–0
|Fargo, ND
|Nov. 10, 1928
|South Dakota State
|27–6
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 15, 1927
|South Dakota State
|33–0
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 16, 1926
|South Dakota State
|21–0
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 17, 1925
|Tie
|3–3
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 4, 1924
|South Dakota State
|14–0
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 13, 1923
|North Dakota State
|14–13
|Fargo, ND
|Nov. 11, 1922
|South Dakota State
|13–0
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 22, 1921
|South Dakota State
|54–0
|Fargo, ND
|Oct. 23, 1920
|South Dakota State
|28–7
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 25, 1919
|Tie
|0–0
|Fargo, ND
|Nov. 16, 1917
|South Dakota State
|21–14
|Brookings, SD
|Nov. 13, 1915
|South Dakota State
|21–0
|Watertown, SD
|Nov. 30, 1912
|South Dakota State
|7–6
|Brookings, SD
|Oct. 28, 1911
|South Dakota State
|14–3
|Brookings, SD
|Nov. 30, 1909
|South Dakota State
|6–3
|Fargo, ND
|Nov. 30, 1908
|North Dakota State
|11–5
|Brookings, SD
|Nov. 30, 1907
|South Dakota State
|11–0
|Fargo, ND
|Nov. 30, 1903
|North Dakota State
|85–0
|Fargo, ND
The teams will face off for the 116th time on Saturday, November 4, in Brookings.