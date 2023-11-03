BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The object of an interstate rivalry, the Dakota Marker is a 75 pound replica of the seven-foot-long quartzite monuments that once dotted the border between North and South Dakota.

The Bison and the Jackrabbits have played for the trophy annually, passing it off over the years since 2004 when the teams began facing off on the NCAA Division 1 stage.

Over the last nearly 20 years, the teams have faced off in Dakota Marker matchups 19 times, with NDSU taking home the Marker in 10 of the matchups. Nine of these games have taken place at SDSU, and the Jacks are currently on a three-game Dakota Marker winning streak.

That does not tell the entire history, however.

While the teams have been competing for the Marker since 2004, their history goes back much farther, all the way to their first matchup in 1903, a blowout 85-0 victory by NDSU.

It would be four years before the teams would play again, this time ending with an 11-0 win for SDSU.

In all, the two quads have faced off 115 times in four cities; once in Frisco, TX, once in Watertown, 57 times in Fargo and 56 times in Brookings.

NDSU tops the rivalry overall, going 63-47-5 over the years.

Twenty-five of these games were shutouts with SDSU winning 14 of them to NDSU’s 11.

Of the five ties, one was 14-14, one was 7-7, one was 3-3, and two were 0-0.

Get a full look at the record here:

Jan. 8, 2023 South Dakota State 45-21 Frisco, TX Oct. 15, 2022 South Dakota State 23-21 Fargo, ND Nov. 6, 2021 South Dakota State 27–19 Brookings, SD Apr. 17, 2021 South Dakota State 27–17 Fargo, ND Oct. 26, 2019 North Dakota State 23–16 Brookings, SD Dec. 14, 2018 North Dakota State 44–21 Fargo, ND Sep. 29, 2018 North Dakota State 21–17 Fargo, ND Nov. 4, 2017 South Dakota State 33–21 Brookings, SD Dec. 10, 2016 North Dakota State 36–10 Fargo, ND Oct. 15, 2016 South Dakota State 19–17 Fargo, ND Oct. 3, 2015 North Dakota State 28–7 Brookings, SD Dec. 6, 2014 North Dakota State 27–24 Fargo, ND Nov. 1, 2014 North Dakota State 37–17 Fargo, ND Sep. 28, 2013 North Dakota State 20–0 Brookings, SD Dec. 1, 2012 North Dakota State 28–3 Fargo, ND Nov. 10, 2012 North Dakota State 20–17 Fargo, ND Oct. 22, 2011 North Dakota State 38–14 Brookings, SD Nov. 13, 2010 North Dakota State 31–24 Fargo, ND Oct. 17, 2009 South Dakota State 28–13 Brookings, SD Nov. 22, 2008 South Dakota State 25–24 Fargo, ND Nov. 17, 2007 South Dakota State 29–24 Brookings, SD Nov. 18, 2006 North Dakota State 41–28 Fargo, ND Nov. 12, 2005 North Dakota State 41–17 Fargo, ND Oct. 9, 2004 South Dakota State 24–21 Brookings, SD Sep. 27, 2003 North Dakota State 24–0 Fargo, ND Oct. 26, 2002 South Dakota State 25–20 Brookings, SD Oct. 20, 2001 North Dakota State 45–38 Fargo, ND Oct. 14, 2000 North Dakota State 21–3 Fargo, ND Oct. 16, 1999 North Dakota State 28–7 Brookings, SD Oct. 24, 1998 North Dakota State 35–32 Fargo, ND Oct. 25, 1997 South Dakota State 34–27 Brookings, SD Oct. 19, 1996 North Dakota State 31–7 Fargo, ND Oct. 14, 1995 North Dakota State 26–17 Brookings, SD Oct. 8, 1994 North Dakota State 52–39 Fargo, ND Oct. 9, 1993 South Dakota State 42–30 Brookings, SD Sep. 26, 1992 North Dakota State 47–10 Fargo, ND Sep. 28, 1991 North Dakota State 35–0 Brookings, SD Sep. 22, 1990 North Dakota State 40–28 Fargo, ND Sep. 23, 1989 North Dakota State 33–12 Brookings, SD Sep. 17, 1988 North Dakota State 55–26 Brookings, SD Sep. 19, 1987 North Dakota State 43–7 Fargo, ND Oct. 11, 1986 North Dakota State 49–7 Brookings, SD Oct. 12, 1985 North Dakota State 41–7 Fargo, ND Oct. 13, 1984 North Dakota State 55–30 Fargo, ND Oct. 15, 1983 North Dakota State 24–12 Brookings, SD Oct. 2, 1982 North Dakota State 10–3 Brookings, SD Oct. 10, 1981 North Dakota State 48–24 Fargo, ND Oct. 18, 1980 North Dakota State 23–16 Brookings, SD Oct. 27, 1979 North Dakota State 38–14 Fargo, ND Nov. 4, 1978 North Dakota State 28–26 Brookings, SD Oct. 1, 1977 North Dakota State 27–14 Brookings, SD Oct. 2, 1976 North Dakota State 13–0 Fargo, ND Oct. 4, 1975 South Dakota State 13–8 Brookings, SD Oct. 5, 1974 North Dakota State 28–0 Fargo, ND Oct. 27, 1973 North Dakota State 24–14 Brookings, SD Oct. 28, 1972 North Dakota State 34–16 Fargo, ND Oct. 30, 1971 South Dakota State 20–13 Brookings, SD Oct. 31, 1970 North Dakota State 35–0 Fargo, ND Nov. 8, 1969 North Dakota State 20–13 Brookings, SD Sep. 21, 1968 North Dakota State 21–3 Fargo, ND Sep. 30, 1967 North Dakota State 34–14 Brookings, SD Oct. 1, 1966 North Dakota State 35–6 Fargo, ND Oct. 2, 1965 North Dakota State 41–13 Brookings, SD Oct. 3, 1964 North Dakota State 20–13 Fargo, ND Oct. 26, 1963 South Dakota State 40–25 Brookings, SD Oct. 27, 1962 South Dakota State 17–6 Fargo, ND Oct. 28, 1961 South Dakota State 41–12 Brookings, SD Oct. 22, 1960 Tie 14–14 Fargo, ND Oct. 24, 1959 North Dakota State 8–6 Brookings, SD Oct. 25, 1958 North Dakota State 33–20 Fargo, ND Oct. 26, 1957 South Dakota State 32–14 Brookings, SD Oct. 27, 1956 North Dakota State 26–9 Fargo, ND Oct. 22, 1955 South Dakota State 33–7 Brookings, SD Oct. 16, 1954 South Dakota State 50–13 Fargo, ND Oct. 24, 1953 South Dakota State 32–14 Brookings, SD Oct. 11, 1952 North Dakota State 48–14 Fargo, ND Oct. 20, 1951 Tie 7–7 Brookings, SD Oct. 14, 1950 South Dakota State 60–0 Fargo, ND Nov. 4, 1949 South Dakota State 33–13 Brookings, SD Oct. 16, 1948 South Dakota State 7–6 Fargo, ND Nov. 1, 1947 South Dakota State 7–0 Brookings, SD Oct. 12, 1946 North Dakota State 6–0 Fargo, ND Oct. 31, 1942 South Dakota State 14–0 Brookings, SD Oct. 11, 1941 North Dakota State 25–0 Fargo, ND Nov. 1, 1940 South Dakota State 7–0 Brookings, SD Oct. 14, 1939 South Dakota State 6–0 Fargo, ND Nov. 12, 1938 North Dakota State 13–6 Brookings, SD Oct. 9, 1937 South Dakota State 13–6 Fargo, ND Nov. 14, 1936 North Dakota State 7–0 Brookings, SD Oct. 12, 1935 North Dakota State 7–6 Fargo, ND Nov. 10, 1934 South Dakota State 38–0 Brookings, SD Oct. 14, 1933 South Dakota State 13–7 Fargo, ND Oct. 8, 1932 North Dakota State 12–6 Brookings, SD Oct. 24, 1931 South Dakota State 7–0 Fargo, ND Nov. 15, 1930 North Dakota State 24–0 Brookings, SD Oct. 19, 1929 Tie 0–0 Fargo, ND Nov. 10, 1928 South Dakota State 27–6 Brookings, SD Oct. 15, 1927 South Dakota State 33–0 Fargo, ND Oct. 16, 1926 South Dakota State 21–0 Brookings, SD Oct. 17, 1925 Tie 3–3 Brookings, SD Oct. 4, 1924 South Dakota State 14–0 Brookings, SD Oct. 13, 1923 North Dakota State 14–13 Fargo, ND Nov. 11, 1922 South Dakota State 13–0 Brookings, SD Oct. 22, 1921 South Dakota State 54–0 Fargo, ND Oct. 23, 1920 South Dakota State 28–7 Brookings, SD Oct. 25, 1919 Tie 0–0 Fargo, ND Nov. 16, 1917 South Dakota State 21–14 Brookings, SD Nov. 13, 1915 South Dakota State 21–0 Watertown, SD Nov. 30, 1912 South Dakota State 7–6 Brookings, SD Oct. 28, 1911 South Dakota State 14–3 Brookings, SD Nov. 30, 1909 South Dakota State 6–3 Fargo, ND Nov. 30, 1908 North Dakota State 11–5 Brookings, SD Nov. 30, 1907 South Dakota State 11–0 Fargo, ND Nov. 30, 1903 North Dakota State 85–0 Fargo, ND

The teams will face off for the 116th time on Saturday, November 4, in Brookings.