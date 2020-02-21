The consequences of social media

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interest in a video of a high school athlete using racial slurs and swearing following a basketball game between Groton and Mobridge-Pollock remains high days after the original post was removed from social media.

When contacted about the incident earlier this week, Groton Area Superintendent Joe Schwan wouldn’t discuss any punishment from the district due to confidentiality. He did share this statement with KELOLAND News.

This situation highlights the need for education and understanding of race relations, being good neighbors to one another, and the impact of social media. Joe Schwan

Wendy Mamer is an admissions counselor at Augustana University in Sioux Falls. She says you can delete a post off social media, but the evidence of its existence can still impact your future.

“When we hire our own student ambassadors on campus that is, obviously, a time where we want the best of the best to be representing our office to our visitors. So we have in the past gone through social media just to make sure that their brand that they’re putting out there about themselves really aligns with the values of our university and what we’re trying to reflect to the general public,” Mamer said.

To learn more about what the school districts are doing in this case, read this KELOLAND.com Original about the incident.

Check this story later to learn other ways social media posts impact your future.