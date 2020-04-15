The Compass Center is going remote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Compass Center began providing people with crisis intervention, counseling, and advocacy to all who are survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child sexual abuse and human trafficking in 1975. Their goal remains the same, but how they provide those services has changed within the last month.

COVID-19 has caused a lot of businesses to operate differently and The Compass Center is no exception. The counselors used to see clients face to face at their center, but the organization decided to go remote because of the latest pandemic.

Michelle Trent is a counselor and advocate for The Compass Center. She says the transition was necessary and sensible. The Compass Center has a staff of 12 and they share common spaces.

“So our concern really was if one person gets sick or if one client brings it in and gives that to me, it’s unlikely that I would then not pass it on to the rest of the folks that work with us. So, we really looked at it from a perspective of, ‘how do we continue to provide services over the long run for clients?'” Trent said.

So, they turned to technology. The advocates and counselors now do meetings through videocalls and over the phone.

“Our clients have adjusted really well. I think, in this crazy day and age and with all the stuff going on, I think it’s good to have a place where they feel like things are safe,” Trent said.

If you’re a new client, you can still call The Compass Center’s general number. An advocate will connect you with the services you need.