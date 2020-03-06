The City of Sioux Falls and the new coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With a continuing increase of cases, preparing for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) is something states throughout the U.S. are doing.
On Friday, the current confirmed cases in the United States are at 256.
Confirmed cases in the world? 101,598.
So far, 14 people have died in the U.S. and eight people have recovered. 3,460 have died throughout the world and 55,863 have recovered.
Both Avera and Sanford agree that the region is prepared to handle COVID-19. In an email sent by Avera, officials say Avera is monitoring the virus and will be taking additional precautions.
“Our goal is to provide the best possible care while doing everything we can to protect our patients and communities from the spread of COVID-19 ,” said Kevin Post, DO, Chief Medical Officer for Avera Medical Group.
Check this story later to learn what the City of Sioux Falls is doing to prepare.
