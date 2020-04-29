The CDC’s guidelines for reopening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem incorporated following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines in her “Back to Normal” plan.

The CDC has many recommendations for different aspects of reopening. All in all, reopening requires a lot of sanitation.

Cleaning routinely with soap and water is the first rule from the CDC. The agency says it will decrease how much of the virus is on surfaces and objects, which reduces the risk of exposure. There is a list you can use to determine what disinfectants will work best against COVID-19.

Reopening Public Spaces

On the CDC’s website, it states outdoor areas generally require normal routine cleaning and do not require disinfection. You should not spray disinfectant on sidewalks and in parks. The CDC says it has not been proven to reduce the risk of COVID-19 to the public.

Courtesy cdc.gov

The website continues to say there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can spread directly to humans from water in pools, hot tubs or spas, or water play areas. Proper operation, maintenance and disinfection (for example, with chlorine or bromine) of pools, hot tubs or spas, and water playgrounds should kill the virus that causes COVID-19. But the CDC doesn’t recommend going to water parks or spas.

Places like playgrounds, or other facilities located within local, state, or national parks that may be maintained less frequently cause a higher concern as well, the CDC said.

Reopening Workplaces/Schools/Businesses

Only normal routine cleaning is required if your workplace, school, or business has been unoccupied for 7 days or more. That’s because the CDC says the virus that causes COVID-19 has not been shown to survive on surfaces longer than this time.

Their website also goes on to say:

“There are many public health considerations, not just COVID-19 related, when reopening public buildings and spaces that have been closed for extended periods. For example, take measures to ensure the safety of your building water system. It is not necessary to clean ventilation systems, other than routine maintenance, as part of reducing risk of corona viruses.”

Reopening Homes

The CDC does not give specifications on reopening your home. However, it does provide a list of surfaces that you should wipe down and says to continue to maintain safe behavioral practices.

According to the CDC, this plan is part of the United States Government’s plan. At the bottom of the page, the CDC provides specific guidance for certain facilities. The CDC also outlines how to clean areas after an infected person has been there, which requires more precautions.