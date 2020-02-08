The 2020 Pentagon Classic set for Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The KELOLAND.com games of the day will stream from the Sanford Pentagon as it will showcase three games from the 2020 Pentagon High School Basketball Classic.

This year’s classic will have ten games starting at 8 a.m. and KELOLAND will be streaming three of the day’s biggest match-ups. Here is a look at Saturday’s schedule:

8:00 a.m. Warner vs. Lyman 9:30 a.m. Tea Area vs. #7 Remsen St. Mary’s (Iowa) 11:00 a.m. Redfield vs. Corsica-Stickney 12:30 p.m. Tiospa Zina vs. Dakota Valley 2:00 Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. Moorhead (MN) 3:30 Harrisburg vs. Madison 5:00 #5 S.F. Washington vs. #10 Western Christian- on KELOLAND.com 6:30 #2 Sioux Valley (Class A) vs. #2 Viborg-Hurley (Class B)- on KELOLAND.com 8:00 #2 S.F. O’Gorman (Class AA) vs. #1 St. Thomas More (Class A)- on KELOLAND.com 9:30 #4 S.F. Christian (Class A) vs. #5 Minneapolis North (MN)

The action will tip-off around 5:00 on Saturday and the three games can be seen on KELOLAND.com. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.