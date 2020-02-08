 

Avera

The 2020 Pentagon Classic set for Saturday

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The KELOLAND.com games of the day will stream from the Sanford Pentagon as it will showcase three games from the 2020 Pentagon High School Basketball Classic.

This year’s classic will have ten games starting at 8 a.m. and KELOLAND will be streaming three of the day’s biggest match-ups. Here is a look at Saturday’s schedule:

8:00 a.m.Warner vs. Lyman
9:30 a.m.Tea Area vs. #7 Remsen St. Mary’s (Iowa)
11:00 a.m.Redfield vs. Corsica-Stickney
12:30 p.m.Tiospa Zina vs. Dakota Valley
2:00Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. Moorhead (MN)
3:30Harrisburg vs. Madison
5:00#5 S.F. Washington vs. #10 Western Christian- on KELOLAND.com
6:30#2 Sioux Valley (Class A) vs. #2 Viborg-Hurley (Class B)- on KELOLAND.com
8:00#2 S.F. O’Gorman (Class AA) vs. #1 St. Thomas More (Class A)- on KELOLAND.com
9:30#4 S.F. Christian (Class A) vs. #5 Minneapolis North (MN)

The action will tip-off around 5:00 on Saturday and the three games can be seen on KELOLAND.com. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests