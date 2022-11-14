SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 24, 2022, and as we close in on that date, we have the opportunity to check out some Thanksgiving trends, both present and past.

For instance; Thanksgiving side dishes. Which is best?

Well that will depend on who you ask, but thanks to data provided by Food Service Direct, an online food-focused marketplace that gathered its data based on online orders and Google search volume in search of recipes, we know the most sought after side dishes nationally include:

Macaroni and Cheese Mashed Potatoes Green Bean Casserole Cranberry Sauce Sweet Potato Casserole

The company also provided state-specific data for South Dakota as well, where the rankings look a little different.

Most Popular Sides in South Dakota:

Green Bean Casserole Mashed Potatoes Mac and Cheese Sweet Potato Casserole Cranberry Sauce

FSD noted in its news release the area surrounding Sioux Falls was most interested in a Green Bean Casserole and Mashed Potatoes, while the area around Rapid City accounted for most of the Mac and Cheese interest.

Checking on Google trends, we can see that from 2004 through last year, sweet potato was the side of choice (among sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and green bean casserole) for Americans as a whole in terms of search interest, followed by pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes and green bean casserole, though mashed potatoes have occasionally surpassed pumpkin pie.

Speaking of pie, sticking with Google trends data from 2021, pumpkin pie was by far the leader in terms of Thanksgiving interest, with 43% of pie-related search traffic in the week prior to Thanksgiving 2021.

Next up were pecan pie, apple, sweet potato and finally, mud pie.

The most popular drink searches in the U.S. for the week leading up to Thanksgiving in 2021? Sangria, apple cider, punch, apple pie sangria and cranberry drinks.

It’s not just food that has fascinated Google searchers in the week before Thanksgiving either. People last year also wondered what to wear for:

Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving dinner with boyfriend’s family (you’re welcome)

Casual Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving dinner party

Thanksgiving dinner with girlfriend’s family (Something warm like a nice sweater, just not a novelty one, apparently. Maybe a flannel?)

The top question asked last year nationwide, as well as currently in South Dakota? “When is Thanksgiving?”

For that answer, scroll back up to the first sentence of this story.