Text to 911 use increasing but still behind 911 calls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A text to 911 is handled a lot like a 911 emergency call, said Tony Mangan of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Mangan, the communications director for the DPS, said “9-1-1 texts will route based upon geographic location and pre-established boundaries, similar to how voice calls to 9-1-1 are routed.”

“All 911 centers throughout the state have the software or equipment to handle 911 texts,” Mangan said. “Text web portals have been made available for those Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) who were not part of the statewide hosted call handling equipment that provides text functionality.”

Mangan said, “The state pays for 100% of the dispatch center expenses for text to 911 services.”

The state launched the text to 911 service today. South Dakota will join several other states, including Minnesota and North Dakota, with text to 911 service.

“In other states, trends have been showing that 1% or less of all 911 calls received are texts,” Mangan said.

In South Dakota there were 269,253 wireless 911 calls delivered to PSAPs in 2019, according to the National 911 Progress Report from 2019 data.

In Iowa, there were 929,331 wireless 911 calls delivered to PSAPS. That’s compared to 3,337 texts to 911 in 2019.

In Minnesota, there were 2,441,933 wireless 911 calls delivered to PSAPS. That’s compared to 3,622 texts to 911.

According to the federal 911 study, there were 145,102,640 wireless 911 calls in 38 states. There were 581,151 texts to 911.

Although the texts to 911 calls are small percentage of all 911 calls including wireless and landline, the number is growing, according to the 2019 911 report.

In 2018, 33 states reported 188,646 text to 911 messages, according to the report. The number of 911 texts was 102,163 in 2016, 34,700 in 2015 and 1,121 in 2014, according to governmenttechnology.com.

The number of texts and total calls from 2014 to 2016 and in 2018 depends on the number of states reporting the data. For example, the total number of cellular calls based on 34 reporting states was 144,906,328 in 2015. And 25 states reported text to 911 data with a total of 34,700, according to the 2016 National 911 Progress report.

DPS officials said calling 911 with the cell phone is overall better than texting 911 but the new option is another tool for the public. The S.D. DPS said text to 911 can be helpful in a situation where calling may be too dangerous. Also, for the deaf and hard of hearing the text to 911 option could be valuable, the DPS said.

Mangan said there are also instances when a text to 911 can reach a PSAP when a 911 call can’t.

For example, during a storm cell phone pathways could be jammed but often, a text can get transmitted, according to governmenttechnology.com.

Emergency personnel have been able to locate a caller’s location through the cell phone. Mangan said a similar locate could be done through a text to 911.

“As long as the wireless carrier provides the location information to be delivered with the text, it is generally possible to locate the caller,” he said. “The challenge for exact location would be if the person texting was in a multi-floor, multi-room building. Callers are advised to provide location information in the event it does not automatically appear.”