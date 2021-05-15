Tetzlaff named recipient of Elite 90 Award

FRISCO, Texas — Senior linebacker Preston Tetzlaff of South Dakota State University was named Saturday as the recipient of the Elite 90 award for the 2021 NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

Tetzlaff, a Brookings native majoring in business economics, currently carries a 3.92 grade-point average. He was presented with the award during pre-championship festivities Saturday at Toyota Stadium, which is the site of the FCS national title game Sunday between top-seeded South Dakota State (8-1) and No. 2 Sam Houston (9-0).

SDSU senior Preston Tetzlaff was the recipient of the Elite 90 Award, given to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA at the championship as he has a 3.92 GPA as a business economics major. Here's the announcement and Preston's reaction. pic.twitter.com/ahCdcDYmiS — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) May 15, 2021



The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA’s championships.



Eligible student-athletes are sophomores or above who have participated in their sport for at least two years with their school. All ties are broken by the number of credits completed.



Tetzlaff is the first South Dakota State student-athlete to receive the Elite 90 award.



For more information on the Elite 90 award winners, log on to https://www.ncaa.com/elite-90.